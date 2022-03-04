Website Logo
  Friday, March 04, 2022
Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to release on Eid 2023

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Salman Khan on Friday announced that his much-awaited film Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on April 21, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The superstar also shared the first teaser for the upcoming film, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the successful film franchise Tiger and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Khan wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen (All of us should take care of ourselves). Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… Let’s all be there … Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”

The teaser starts with Katrina Kaif pulling off some fighting stunts in the presence of a few stunt choreographers. At the end, she asks a snoozing Salman Khan to start his practice session too. The superstar rises and declares that he is always ready.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film stars Salman Khan in the role of an Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Kaif). In addition to Khan and Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. He reportedly plays the lead antagonist in the film.

The final schedule of the film concluded in New Delhi. The film has also been shot across such locations as Turkey, Russia, and Austria.

The first installment Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai hit the marquee in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

