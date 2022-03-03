Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to arrive on December 30

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s much-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit on December 30, the makers announced on Thursday.

The family entertainer is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Also featuring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, the film will hit the theatres three days after Khan’s 57th birthday.

In a Twitter post, Nadiadwala’s production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the new release date of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was earlier slated to be released on Eid 2023.

“Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhad_samji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022. @WardaNadiadwala,” the tweet read.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan after films such as Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick.

According to a source close to the production house, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is set to go on floors in the month of April.

