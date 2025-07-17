Sainsbury’s brings personalised Nectar discounts to all checkouts

Highlights

Sainsbury’s will roll out Your Nectar Prices to physical checkouts nationwide from 25 July.



Scheme gives loyalty members access to personalised discounts based on shopping habits.



Over 17 billion tailored offers generated since launch; £60m saved by customers in the last year.



More than one million shoppers currently use the feature weekly.



Offers now available in-store, online, via app, and soon, at checkout.



Sainsbury's brings personalised loyalty savings directly to the tills

Sainsbury’s will extend its Your Nectar Prices programme to checkouts across the UK starting Friday, 25 July. The move allows Nectar members to receive personalised discounts directly at the tills for the first time, as part of the retailer’s continued investment in digital loyalty.

The supermarket has already issued over 17 billion tailored offers since launching the scheme, with more than one million customers using it weekly. According to the retailer, these offers have helped shoppers collectively save £60 million over the past year.

Previously, Your Nectar Prices was available only through the SmartShop app, Sainsbury’s website, and the Nectar app. Now, with the expansion to checkouts, the scheme becomes more accessible to in-store customers.

How it works

To take advantage of the Your Nectar Prices discounts, customers must be digitally registered with Nectar. Each Friday, users need to “tap to unlock” their personalised deals via the Nectar app or website. Once activated, the offers are automatically applied at checkout – in-store or online.

Shoppers can receive up to 10 tailored discounts per week, based on their regular buying habits. Sainsbury’s estimates these could amount to savings of over £150 annually per customer.

A key milestone in loyalty personalisation

Mark Given, Chief Marketing, Data & Sustainability Officer at Sainsbury’s, commented on the expansion:

“Over the past few years, we’ve made significant strides with Nectar, with Nectar Prices being a big part of that success, bringing great value to millions of customers.

But what really sets us apart is that we’re leading the way by making loyalty personal. Shoppers want to feel recognised and rewarded and while Nectar Prices are for everyone, we know our customers love an offer that is made just for them.”

“Every week over a million customers are making the most of their personalised discounts and, by rolling this out to our checkouts, we’re opening the door for millions more to grab fantastic offers on the items they already purchase and maybe even discover some new favourites.”

Part of the wider Sainsbury Nectar Prices strategy

The rollout is part of Sainsbury’s broader Nectar Prices strategy, which offers savings on thousands of everyday items to all Nectar cardholders. The retailer encourages customers to use both the standard and personalised offers for maximum benefit.

Your Nectar Prices, launched four years ago, covers a wide range of categories including fresh food, household essentials, health & beauty, baby items, and pet care.