Saif Ali Khan on Hindi films failing at box office: ‘Sometimes it’s disheartening to read reviews that say we’ve forgotten to make films’

Khan will next be seen in T-Series Films’ magnum-opus Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who soon clocks three decades in the business, has been receiving glowing reviews for his power-packed performance in Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

As the title aptly suggests, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the cult Tamil film of the same name. The original film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Though the remake has received good critical acclaim, its performance at the ticket window has been quite underwhelming considering the fact that it features two of the leading stars of Bollywood on the cast.

Khan recently discussed the current slump in Bollywood and why he wants more and more films to be successful at the box office. “It really is concerning and worrying that films are not doing well. It is a business and it gets affected. Terms start to get dictated by different platforms. It is very important for films to be successful at the box office for the film industry to run in a healthy creative way. Obviously, for that, we need to make movies that the audience love. Sometimes it is disheartening to read reviews that say we’ve forgotten to make films. We now have outsiders coming to Bollywood to show us how to make good films,” said the actor.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in T-Series Films’ magnum-opus Adipurush. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and stars him in the role of Lankesh, while Baahubali star Prabhas portrays lord Ram on the screen.

Recently, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film, which faced massive backlash for the cartoonish look of the lead characters and inferior VFX. Khan’s look was also massively trolled for looking like a Muslim invader than the king of Lanka.

Adipurush is scheduled to hit screens on January 12, 2023.