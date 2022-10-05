Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan on Hindi films failing at box office: ‘Sometimes it’s disheartening to read reviews that say we’ve forgotten to make films’

Khan will next be seen in T-Series Films’ magnum-opus Adipurush.

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who soon clocks three decades in the business, has been receiving glowing reviews for his power-packed performance in Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

As the title aptly suggests, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the cult Tamil film of the same name. The original film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Though the remake has received good critical acclaim, its performance at the ticket window has been quite underwhelming considering the fact that it features two of the leading stars of Bollywood on the cast.

Khan recently discussed the current slump in Bollywood and why he wants more and more films to be successful at the box office. “It really is concerning and worrying that films are not doing well. It is a business and it gets affected. Terms start to get dictated by different platforms. It is very important for films to be successful at the box office for the film industry to run in a healthy creative way. Obviously, for that, we need to make movies that the audience love. Sometimes it is disheartening to read reviews that say we’ve forgotten to make films. We now have outsiders coming to Bollywood to show us how to make good films,” said the actor.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in T-Series Films’ magnum-opus Adipurush. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and stars him in the role of Lankesh, while Baahubali star Prabhas portrays lord Ram on the screen.

Recently, the makers dropped the official teaser of the film, which faced massive backlash for the cartoonish look of the lead characters and inferior VFX. Khan’s look was also massively trolled for looking like a Muslim invader than the king of Lanka.

Adipurush is scheduled to hit screens on January 12, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia slams Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with VFX’
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing actresses in their 20s: ‘You do feel bad…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have this notion…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn’s company distances itself from Adipurush, clarifies it didn’t work on film’s VFX
Entertainment
Dismal response to Adipurush teaser burns up Prabhas as he angrily calls director Om Raut…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush for shoddy VFX and cartoonish look,…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Falguni Pathak match dance steps at Garba night in Mumbai…
Entertainment
‘You can’t buy my love for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu, get lost,’…
Entertainment
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn receives Best Actor honour for ‘Tanhaji’
Entertainment
Truly a moment I’ll never forget: Suriya after winning National Award for Best…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her maternity wear brand’s photoshoot
Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt heaps praises on Ayan Mukerji after watching Brahmastra: ‘I’ve no hesitation…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW