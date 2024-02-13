  • Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,’ says One Day’s Ambika Mod

One Day is an adaptation of David Nicholls’ book of the same name, published in 2009.

Ambika Mod (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, One Day on Netflix has turned out to be an instant fan favorite. While fans are waiting for the makers to announce the second season, do you know that Mod had initially turned down the part in the show?

Yes, the 29-year-old has shared that due to a lack of representation of non-white people, she never believed she could ever land the role of a romantic lead.

“I know that growing up I did not see myself on screen and that was a massive part of me not seeing myself in certain rooms or not thinking I deserve certain things. I think there was definitely an element of when I turned down the tape for One Day, was because I just didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,” she told a publication.

She further added, “It took a lot of convincing, well into the shoot, like self-convincing that I was right for the part and I deserved to be there and a character like that would fall in love with a character like Emma as played by me.”

Mod said that the show has done a lot for her personally and now she hopes that her performance and the show make other women feel seen.

“It’s done a lot for me personally,” she says of her role. “I hope it can do the same for other young women,” she said.

One Day is an adaptation of David Nicholls’ book of the same name, published in 2009.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s help
NEWS
Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant
NEWS
‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview
NEWS
Ranveer promotes men’s sexual health with adult star
NEWS
Kate Winslet: Being famous after ‘Titanic’ release was horrible
NEWS
Deepika Padukone to present honour at BAFTA Awards
NEWS
Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai
NEWS
Twinkle Khanna recalls relocating to London for Master’s degree in her 50s
NEWS
Sikandar Kher reveals he first auditioned for ‘Monkey Man’ 10 years ago
NEWS
Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur: AR Rahman’s faith plays an important role in his music
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW