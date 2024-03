Collaborating with Ridley Scott for ‘Alien’ is like a dream come true: Adarsh Gourav

The Alien prequel show, helmed by acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley, unfolds 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film released in 1979.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Adarsh Gourav feels fortunate to receive an opportunity to work under the supervision of legendary director Ridley Scott in the Alien prequel series

For Adarsh, collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment.

“Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. It’s overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity,” he expressed his emotions in a statement shared by his team.

He also talked about how this project allowed him to work with people from all over the world.

“Through Alien, I’ve found an opportunity to work with actors from all over the world. It’s so rewarding to hear stories about their cultures and backgrounds. Also, the chance to work with the best technicians- cameramen, production designers, and costume designers on a show that’s sci-fi/ horror, a genre that I’ve always desired to work in. Every day on set has been like actually being transported to another world owing to the brilliance of set building,” he added.

The upcoming Alien series is a new chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The cast also includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant.

Adarsh is also creating waves with his music. He recently came up with a song inspired by his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Titled ‘Kho Gaye’, the song is a collaboration with a talented trio of composers, including RUUH, Adarsh himself, and JOH. The soulful rendition is brought to life by Adarsh’s enchanting vocals and features a musical composition that seamlessly intertwines various layers of emotion.

The single, produced by RUUH and JOH, boasts poignant lyrics penned by Smriti Bhoker. This isn’t the first time Adarsh has showcased his musical talents. His previous collaborations, including a cover of the song ‘Teri Baatein’ which was another cover of the song from ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has already garnered over a million views on Instagram.

Talking about his song, Adarsh said, “Creating ‘Kho Gaye’ has been rewarding for me as an artist and the song is close to my heart, inspired by the emotions of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ It’s a testament to the seamless blend of storytelling through both acting and music. Collaborating with incredible talents like RUUH, JOH, and Smriti Bhoker has made this experience truly magical. I hope this song resonates with everyone as much as it did with us.”