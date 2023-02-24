Website Logo
  Friday, February 24, 2023
Richa Moorjani of Never Have I Ever fame signs with UTA

Moorjani will soon be seen in a lead role in Season 5 of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed FX series Fargo.

Richa Moorjani (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Richa Moorjani, who shot to fame with her role as Kamala Nandiwadal in the successful Netflix show Never Have I Ever, has signed up with UTA in all areas, reports Deadline.

Ever since Never Have I Ever, produced by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, debuted on Netflix in 2020, Moorjani has portrayed the character of Kamala Nandiwadal, cousin of main protagonist Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

After winning raves for her performance in three seasons of the hit show, Moorjani will reprise the character in the much-awaited fourth and final season, which is set to premiere later this year.

Additionally, Moorjani will be seen in a lead role in Season 5 of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed FX series Fargo. The show also features Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh on the primary cast.

The new season of the anthology series answers the question, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead. Not much else is known about her character in the series. Further details are expected to arrive soon.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

