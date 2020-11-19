Release date of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush announced

Murtuza Iqbal
Yesterday, T-Series on their Twitter handle posted that this morning they will be making an announcement about Om Raut’s Adipurush. Everyone thought that the makers will announce the name of the female lead. But well, the makers have announced the release date of the film.
Adipurush will hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.
T-Series posted on Instagram, “Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th August 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in Jan 2021. @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”
Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, and Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the character of Raavan in the film. Recently, while talking about the movie, Saif had told PTI, “I am excited with my lineup. I feel Bhoot Police and Adipurush need to release on the big screen. They are large screen family entertainers. I want both films to be 3D, Adipurush definitely will be. In Adipurush, I play Raavan and it’s just so exciting.”
Well now, we are just waiting to know which actress will play the female lead in the movie. Reportedly, the female lead will portray the character of Sita, and there were reports of Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani being considered for the role.