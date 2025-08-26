Skip to content
Reform outlines plan to deport 600,000 asylum seekers in first term

"We are not far away from major civil disorder," Farage said at a press conference. "It is an invasion, as these young men illegally break into our country."

Nigel Farage poses in front of a mock passenger departures board following the Reform UK Deportations Policy Announcement on August 26, 2025 in Oxford. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 26, 2025
Highlights

  • Nigel Farage sets out plans to repeal human rights laws to allow mass deportations.
  • Reform UK targets removal of 600,000 asylum seekers if elected.
  • Farage warns of "major civil disorder" if action is not taken.
  • Government minister calls proposals "a series of gimmicks".

NIGEL FARAGE, leader of Reform UK, on Tuesday set out plans to repeal human rights laws to enable mass deportations of asylum seekers, saying the step was needed to prevent "major civil disorder".

Farage said his party would take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), repeal the Human Rights Act and override other treaties that have been used to stop forced deportations.

Protests and public anger

The announcement followed protests in recent weeks outside hotels housing asylum seekers, triggered by concerns over public safety after individuals were charged with sexual assault.

ALSO READ: Reform would pay Taliban to take back migrants, says Zia Yusuf

Polls show immigration has overtaken the economy as the main issue for British voters. Reform UK, which has four MPs but is leading in surveys of voting intentions, is pressuring Labour prime minister Keir Starmer to act on the issue.

Britain received 108,100 asylum applications in 2024, almost 20 per cent more than the previous year. The largest groups of applicants were from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh. Numbers arriving by small boats across the Channel also hit a record this year.

Deportation target of 600,000

Reform said it could deport 600,000 asylum seekers in its first term in power if it wins the next election, due by 2029. At the press conference, Farage asked Reform official Zia Yusuf if the target of 500,000 to 600,000 deportations was possible.

"Totally," Yusuf replied.

ALSO READ: Small boat crossings reach record 28,000 in 2025

Starmer’s government, like previous ones, has struggled with undocumented migration. Reform’s plan includes deals with Afghanistan, Eritrea and other countries to repatriate nationals who entered Britain illegally.

Government response

Government minister Matthew Pennycook dismissed the plans as "a series of gimmicks" and said the ECHR underpinned agreements such as the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Farage said the peace deal could be renegotiated but added it would take years.

On Tuesday, an Ethiopian asylum seeker went on trial accused of sexual assaults against a woman and a teenage girl, an arrest that sparked protests last month.

Farage presses case

Farage said he was the only leader willing to take steps to address public concerns.

"It's about whose side are you on," he said. "Are you on the side of women and children being safe on our streets, or are you on the side of outdated international treaties backed up by a series of dubious courts?"

Starmer’s government has pledged to target smuggling gangs by reforming the asylum appeals process and recruiting more enforcement staff.

The previous Conservative government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by Britain’s top court.

Conservative Party response

In response to the Reform immigration press conference, Chris Philp MP, shadow Home secretary, said: “Nigel Farage is simply re-heating and recycling plans that the Conservatives have already announced.

“Earlier this year we introduced and tabled votes on our Deportation Bill in Parliament, detailing how we would disapply the Human Rights Act from all immigration matters, and deport every illegal immigrant on arrival.

“Months later, Reform have not done the important work necessary to get a grip on the immigration crisis and instead have produced a copy and paste of our proposals. Only Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives are doing the real work needed to end this scourge – with further, detailed plans to be announced shortly.”

(With inputs from agencies)

asylum seekersdeportationsnigel faragereform uk

