Asian man held in Birmingham for advertising migrant crossings online

AN ASIAN man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the use of social media to promote people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday (15).
The 38-year-old British Pakistani man was detained during an NCA operation in the Yardley area. He is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings between North Africa and Europe.
“The dual national was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and is now being questioned by NCA investigators. Digital devices were also seized and are being examined,” a statement said.
The agency released footage of the arrest, showing officers informing the man he was being detained in connection with the facilitation of illegal migration into the European Union during 2023 and 2024.
“Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA, and this is one of around 100 live investigations into individuals or networks suspected of such activity,” said senior investigating officer Nick Matthews. “We are targeting criminal networks in every way we can, including their social media activity and those promoting dangerous crossings online. Our enquiries are ongoing.”
The arrest comes amid wider government efforts to curb illegal migration. Ministers said record numbers of employers have recently been banned from sponsoring overseas workers after they were found misusing visas to bypass immigration rules.
“Those who abuse our system will face the strongest consequences,” said minister Mike Tapp. “We will not hesitate to act against companies exploiting vulnerable staff or undercutting British workers. These practices will not be tolerated.”
According to the Home Office, deportations of people with no legal right to remain in the UK have risen by 13 per cent over the past year, with 35,000 removals recorded. The department said enforcement action against criminal gangs is now at “the highest level on record.