Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Asian man held in Birmingham for advertising migrant crossings online

The arrest comes amid wider government efforts to curb illegal migration

migrant crossings

The man is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings

AFP via Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AN ASIAN man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the use of social media to promote people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday (15).

The 38-year-old British Pakistani man was detained during an NCA operation in the Yardley area. He is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings between North Africa and Europe.

“The dual national was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and is now being questioned by NCA investigators. Digital devices were also seized and are being examined,” a statement said.

The agency released footage of the arrest, showing officers informing the man he was being detained in connection with the facilitation of illegal migration into the European Union during 2023 and 2024.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA, and this is one of around 100 live investigations into individuals or networks suspected of such activity,” said senior investigating officer Nick Matthews. “We are targeting criminal networks in every way we can, including their social media activity and those promoting dangerous crossings online. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

The arrest comes amid wider government efforts to curb illegal migration. Ministers said record numbers of employers have recently been banned from sponsoring overseas workers after they were found misusing visas to bypass immigration rules.

“Those who abuse our system will face the strongest consequences,” said minister Mike Tapp. “We will not hesitate to act against companies exploiting vulnerable staff or undercutting British workers. These practices will not be tolerated.”

According to the Home Office, deportations of people with no legal right to remain in the UK have risen by 13 per cent over the past year, with 35,000 removals recorded. The department said enforcement action against criminal gangs is now at “the highest level on record.

british asiannational crime agencypeople smugglingillegal immigration

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'
News

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

Kamal Pankhania
News

Exclusive: Asians emerge as major donors to political parties

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib
News

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

More For You

King Charles & Modi

King Charles III (L) poses with India's prime minister Narendra Modi (R) during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on July 24, 2025.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles marks Modi’s 75th birthday with Kadamb tree gift

KING CHARLES III has sent a Kadamb tree as a gift to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday (17).

The British High Commission in New Delhi announced the gesture in a social media post, noting that it was inspired by Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One tree in the name of mother) environmental initiative. The sapling, it said, symbolises the shared commitment of the two leaders to environmental protection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US resident Donald Trump and King Charles interact at the state banquet for the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Wednesday (17) hailed the special relationship between his country and Britain as he paid a gushing tribute to King Charles during his historic second state visit, calling it one of the highest honours of his life.

It was a day of unprecedented pomp for a foreign leader. Trump and his wife Melania were treated to the full array of British pageantry. Then, the president sang the praises of his nation's close ally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Police officers

Police officers stand guard between an anti fascist group and Tommy Robinson supporters during an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

THE British government has defended its new migrant returns deal with France after a High Court ruling temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker, marking an early legal setback to the scheme.

The 25-year-old man, who arrived in Britain on a small boat from France on August 12, was due to be placed on an Air France flight from Heathrow to Paris on Wednesday (17) morning. But on Tuesday (16), Judge Clive Sheldon granted an interim injunction, saying there was a “serious issue to be tried” over his claim to be a victim of trafficking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Dr Amal Bose. (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

AN ASIAN senior heart surgeon, who abused his position to sexually assault female members of staff, has been jailed for six years.

Dr Amal Bose, from Lancaster, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault against five colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2022. He was cleared of two other charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk weather

Forecasters say 30–40mm of rain is likely to fall widely

iStock

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as heavy rain threatens flooding in 15 UK areas

Highlights:

  • Two yellow weather warnings issued for parts of Wales and the Midlands
  • Up to 70mm of rain expected, bringing risk of flooding, power cuts and travel delays
  • Flood alerts in place for rivers in Cumbria, Devon, Cornwall and Carmarthenshire
  • Residents advised to prepare emergency kits and stay updated with forecasts

Heavy rainfall set to cause disruption

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings covering parts of Wales and the Midlands today, with forecasters warning of potential flooding, travel disruption and power cuts. Between 6am and 11am, persistent downpours are expected to sweep eastwards, bringing nearly a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours.

Areas under warning

South and southwest Wales are expected to be worst affected, with Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys in the Midlands also on alert. In Wales, warnings apply to Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us