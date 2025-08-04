Smugglers promoting illegal Channel crossings face 5-year jail

PEOPLE smugglers who promote their services on social media to migrants attempting to enter Britain illegally could face up to five years in prison under new government plans.
Prime minister Keir Starmer's Labour government is facing pressure to reduce the number of illegal arrivals in small boats from France. More than 25,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year.
The Interior Ministry said analysis showed about 80 per cent of migrants who arrived on small boats had used social media during their journey to find or communicate with smugglers.
The new offence, to be added to legislation currently going through parliament, will make it illegal to post online advertisements for services that breach immigration laws. Offenders could face fines and prison sentences of up to five years.
Facilitating illegal immigration is already a crime, but the government said the new measure would give law enforcement another way to disrupt criminal gangs involved in organising crossings.
Last month, the government introduced a sanctions regime to freeze assets, impose travel bans and block access to the UK financial system for individuals and groups enabling irregular migration.
(With inputs from Reuters)