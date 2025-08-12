Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Channel crossings top 50,000 under Starmer, data shows

The issue of cross-Channel migration has become a major headache for the prime minister

Group of migrants

A group of migrants get on an inflatable dinghy to leave the coast of northern France in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain as tougher migration controls were announced, from the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 12, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

MORE THAN 50,000 people have made the perilous Channel crossing to the UK in small boats since Keir Starmer became prime minister last July, official figures showed on Tuesday (12).

Starmer came to power promising to "smash the gangs" of people smugglers operating the boats, but 474 more people made the crossing on Monday (11), bringing the total to 50,271 since he came to power on July 5, 2024.

The issue of cross-Channel migration has become a major headache for Starmer's year-old Labour government, as support for the upstart anti-immigrant Reform UK party soars.

More than 27,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing in rudimentary vessels this year alone.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative party that was defeated last year, on Tuesday said that she would "quickly" stop the crossings if she was in power.

"Stopping people from coming here in the first place -- if they think they're going to be sent to Rwanda and not get here, get a free hotel, get benefits, then they won't come here," she said.

London and Paris last month unveiled a "pilot" programme to return to France some of the migrants arriving in the UK on small boats, with the first detentions made last week.

Starmer called the deal "groundbreaking" and capable of stemming the record numbers of people who have embarked on the journey so far this year.

Although Starmer did not say how many people might be returned to France, media reports suggest it could initially total around 50 people a week.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called the deal "a humiliation for Brexit Britain".

(AFP)

brexit britaincrosschannel migrationkeir starmerlabour governmentreform uk partyuk migration policychannel crossings

Related News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival
News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Pakistani Army personnel board the Jaffar Express
News

Pakistan, US target major militant groups in new security pact

Indian businesses US tariffs
News

Indian businesses warn of job losses amid US tariff hike

Modi Trump meeting
News

Modi 'may meet Trump' during UN visit next month

More For You

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib, and daughter Saima Wazed

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

A COURT in Bangladesh on Monday (11) heard cases brought by the anti-corruption organisation against former leader Sheikh Hasina and her family, including her daughter who has served as a top UN official.

Three officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) read out testimonies in three separate cases over an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

Police escort Sri Lanka's former Agriculture Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa (C) to a prison in Colombo on August 6, 2025

Getty Images

Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

SRI LANKA’S anti-corruption authorities arrested a member of the Rajapaksa family last Wednesday (6), accusing him of illegally claiming reparations for property loss when his uncle was toppled as president three years ago.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said it arrested Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a former minister and nephew of two presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya, and presented him before a Colombo magistrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
london employment

Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

getty images

Report calls for action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into work

A CITY Hall report has called for employers, local leaders and the government to take action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into London’s workforce.

The research found that in 2022, 48.1 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani women in London were economically inactive, with unemployment levels more than three times higher than men from the same communities (16.9 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent). Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

Keep ReadingShow less
OCI

The OCI scheme was introduced in August 2005. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

India to cancel OCI cards of convicted persons

THE Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card will be cancelled if its holder is sentenced to jail for at least two years or is named in a charge sheet for an offence that carries a punishment of seven years or more, the home ministry has said.

The ministry issued a gazette notification on the decision.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dharali floods

Search teams are continuing to look for bodies in the wreckage of Dharali, a tourist town in Uttarakhand state.

Reuters

India flood toll may exceed 70 as search continues in Uttarakhand

AT LEAST 68 people are missing a week after a flood swept through a Himalayan town in northern India, officials said Tuesday.

The August 5 disaster in Dharali town has left four people confirmed dead. With those missing, the total toll is likely to be more than 70.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us