Starmer secures small win as second migrant returned to France

Eritrean man loses legal bid to stay in UK; Home Office confirms latest removal flight

Starmer

Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference at Chequers, near Aylesbury, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Pramod ThomasSep 19, 2025
A SECOND flight deporting a migrant from the UK to France took off on Friday (19), after he lost a legal challenge to stay his return, the Home Office said.

The deportee was believed to be an Eritrean man whose removal got the green light after he lost an 11th-hour legal challenge in the High Court on Thursday (18) night.

He had arrived on UK shores on a small boat in August, and asked to delay his deportation to be allowed to challenge it, arguing he was allegedly a victim of human trafficking.

But High Court judge Justice Sheldon said late Thursday there was "no serious issue to be tried in this case" and said there was "significant public interest in favour of this claimant's removal".

Lawyers acting on behalf of the man told the court he was scheduled to leave on a flight to France at 6.15am (5.15 GMT) on Friday.

The Home Office confirmed a second flight had taken off Friday, without giving any numbers or details.

But government minister Peter Kyle told ITV channel: "Today we have the second flight taking off with a migrant who doesn't have the right to stay here being returned."

The removal is a small victory for prime minister Keir Starmer, after the first returns under the UK-France "one-in, one-out" deal were stymied earlier this week by legal challenges.

A different Eritrean man had his removal temporarily blocked on Tuesday (16) by the High Court, which gave him 14 days to provide proof of his claims he was a victim of trafficking.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she "will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts".

Kyle admitted the Labour government was "pushing the boundaries of the law."

"If we have to change the law, we will change the law," added Kyle.

The first migrant, an Indian man, was returned to France on Thursday under the new deal with France under which it can detain and deport irregular migrants deemed ineligible for asylum.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who can apply for a UK visa via an online platform under the pilot scheme which came into effect in August and will run until June 2026.

UK media reported that "hundreds" of migrants had set off from France early Friday, attempting to cross the Channel on small boats to the UK.

(Reuters)

