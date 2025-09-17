Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

A High Court ruling temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker

Police officers

Police officers stand guard between an anti fascist group and Tommy Robinson supporters during an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 17, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE British government has defended its new migrant returns deal with France after a High Court ruling temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker, marking an early legal setback to the scheme.

The 25-year-old man, who arrived in Britain on a small boat from France on August 12, was due to be placed on an Air France flight from Heathrow to Paris on Wednesday (17) morning. But on Tuesday (16), Judge Clive Sheldon granted an interim injunction, saying there was a “serious issue to be tried” over his claim to be a victim of trafficking.

The ruling gives the asylum seeker 14 days to provide more evidence before a full legal hearing.

Government minister Liz Kendall acknowledged the court’s decision was a setback but insisted it would not derail the wider “one-in, one-out” pilot deal with France.

“This is one person, it is not going to undermine the fundamental basis of this deal,” she told Times Radio. “This decision is disappointing but it won’t prevent the rest of that deal going ahead.”

Under the agreement, signed in July and launched in August, Britain can return migrants who arrive by small boats and are judged ineligible for asylum, including those who passed through a safe country. In exchange, the UK will accept an equal number of migrants from France who apply for visas through an online platform. The pilot scheme will run until June 2026.

So far this year more than 31,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats, adding to political pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer. Immigration has become a dominant issue in Britain, often eclipsing concerns over the economy, as the government struggles to deter irregular crossings.

The returns were expected to begin this week, but several deportation attempts have already been delayed after migrants lodged last-minute legal challenges. More than 90 people detained for removal have pending cases, according to charities. France is due to begin its first repatriations under the deal on Saturday (20), its home ministry confirmed.

Lawyers for the Eritrean man argued that sending him back to France would expose him to “a real risk of destitution” and that his trafficking claim should be resolved before any removal. Sonali Naik, representing the asylum seeker, said the government had acted prematurely.

The Home Office, however, argued in court that the UK-France scheme was essential to “disincentivise illegal and dangerous crossings and favour legal migration routes.” Kate Grange, counsel for the government, warned that delays in one case could encourage others to file similar claims, undermining the agreement’s deterrent effect.

Charities have also raised concerns that the deal will face “all sorts of challenges”. Pierre Makhlouf, from Bail for Immigration Detainees, said: “If the government presumed that the removals would actually take place this week, then they might be premature. Those who are here will fight very hard.”

The Starmer government regards the deal as a central part of its efforts to control migration and to blunt the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which has made gains in opinion polls with its anti-immigration message.

Despite the court ruling, ministers stressed the government remained committed to the returns policy. “Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions,” said Kendall. “We will continue to pursue this agreement because it is in the interests of both countries and of the migrants themselves.”

(Agencies)

migrant returns dealcourt blocks deportation uk

Related News

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault
News

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption
News

Nepal’s new leader pledges to act on Gen Z calls to end corruption

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit
News

UK secures £1.25bn US investment ahead of Trump’s visit

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt
News

Nearly 150,000 join anti-migrant protest in London as clashes erupt

More For You

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

Highlights:

  • Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership
  • Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions
  • India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
11th UK Gatka Championship

All winners received medals and trophies

UK Parliament

11th UK Gatka Championship ends with Welsh debut and £1,000 support for Gatka Akharas

Highlights:

  • The 11th UK National Gatka Championship was hosted near Cardiff, marking the first time in Wales.
  • Winners included Roop Kaur (girls), Navjot Singh (boys), and Gurdeep Singh (men’s).
  • Gatka Federation UK awarded £1,000 to each participating Akhara to support martial arts promotion.
  • Chief guests included MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation.

Gatka Championship marks Welsh debut

The 11th UK National Gatka Championship concluded on a high note near Cardiff, Wales, showcasing the traditional Sikh martial art with flair. Seven leading Gatka Akharas participated, thrilling spectators with their lightning-fast strikes, precision moves and elegant techniques.

Inauguration by global leaders

The tournament was inaugurated by Harjeet Singh Grewal, President of the World Gatka Federation (WGF) and the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI). He was joined by Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP, President of Gatka Federation UK, alongside other dignitaries including Jagbir Singh Jagga Chakar, President of Wales Kabaddi Club, and community leaders from the Haveli Hotel Pontyclun.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vantara

The site, located in Gujarat, houses hundreds of elephants, as well as 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards, and 900 crocodiles. (Photo: Instagram/Vantara)

India court probe clears Ambani family’s animal centre

AN INDIAN Supreme Court-ordered investigation has cleared a large private animal facility run by the son of Asia’s richest man, rejecting allegations of wildlife violations.

Vantara, described as the “world’s biggest wild animal rescue centre,” is operated by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer, who has faced negative coverage since taking office in July 2024, defended the appointment process.

Reuters

Starmer: I would not have appointed Mandelson if aware of Epstein ties

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said on Monday he would not have appointed Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington had he known the extent of his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This was Starmer’s first public statement since dismissing Mandelson last week. The prime minister is facing questions over his judgement, including from Labour MPs, after initially standing by Mandelson before removing him from the post.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump

Trump said the suspect had been arrested earlier for 'terrible crimes,' including child sex abuse, grand theft auto and false imprisonment, but was released under the Biden administration because Cuba refused to take him back.

Getty Images

Trump says accused in Dallas motel beheading will face first-degree murder charge

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has described Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager killed in Dallas, as a “well-respected person” and said the accused will face a first-degree murder charge.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant with a criminal history.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us