Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

First migrants arrive in UK under ‘one-in one-out’ deal with France

A family of three has been admitted as part of the new agreement, following the removal of four people to France earlier this week

migrants

Migrants wade into the water to get to a 'taxi boat' to take them across the channel to the UK at dawn on September 19, 2025 in Gravelines, France. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 25, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A FAMILY of three have become the first migrants to arrive in the UK under the so-called "one-in one-out" deal struck with France, a government official said on Wednesday (24).

"A family of three, including a small child, are the first to have arrived" under the deal, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

No further details were available, but the arrival follows the removal of four migrants from the UK to France as part of the agreement aimed at deterring an unprecedented number of migrants making the perilous journey by boat from northern France to the UK's south coast.

Under the UK-France scheme, Britain can return small-boat migrants after they arrive across the Channel if they are deemed ineligible for asylum, including those who have passed through a "safe country" to reach UK shores.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claim granted.

The Home Office described the exchange as "critical first steps" following the announcement of the deal during a state visit to Britain by French president Emmanuel Macron in July.

"This is a clear message to people-smuggling gangs that illegal entry into the UK will not be tolerated," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to detain and remove those who arrive by small boat. And we will work with France to operate a legal route for an equal number of eligible migrants to come to the UK subject to security checks."

Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived annually on UK shores in recent years, fuelling domestic anger and the rise of Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK Party.

The journeys across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes have repeatedly proved fatal for migrants. At least 23 people have died so far this year, according to an AFP tally based on official French data.

Prime minister Keir Starmer took power in July 2024 vowing to "smash the gangs" behind the journeys, and scrapped a costly scheme planned by the previous Tory government to send some migrants to Rwanda.

The opposition Conservative party has dismissed the "in-out" treaty as tinkering around the edges and unlikely to have the desired deterrent effect.

The exchange follows demonstrations outside hotels being used by the government to house migrants.

Locals in the town of Epping, northeast of London, took to the streets after an Ethiopian asylum seeker sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a woman in July.

The case ignited weeks of protests and counter-demonstrations, there and outside other migrant hotels.

In Scotland, anti-immigration protests have been taking place every weekend at different locations, national police chief Jo Farrell said in a report.

"The volume of people attending has recently grown," the chief constable added.

(AFP)

one-in one-out dealuk migrants

Related News

London event marks growing UK–India partnership
News

London event marks growing UK–India partnership

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth
Featured

Asia Cup 2025: India crush Bangladesh to seal final berth

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent
News

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

Kiran Desai
News

Kiran Desai returns to Booker Prize shortlist with new novel

More For You

Bradford schools

The Bantam of the Opera choir at King's Cross London

BBC Screengrab

Bradford schools aim for world records with BBC Children in Need event

Highlights:

  • Thousands of pupils will attempt the ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ and ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’.
  • The event on 11 November is a centrepiece of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.
  • It partners Bradford Music & Arts Service with the BBC Radio Leeds choir, Bantam of the Opera.
  • The record attempt doubles as a fundraiser for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Schools across Bradford are preparing for a monumental session with a purpose. On 11 November, thousands of children will converge at the Bradford Live venue to attempt two official Guinness World Records. The event, aiming for the largest air-drumming session and largest body percussion lesson, is a flagship project for the city's cultural programme. This ambitious endeavour also serves as a major fundraiser for BBC Children in Need, highlighting the Bradford City of Culture year's focus on youth and music.

The two records chosen are all about inclusive participation. The ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ requires participants to mimic drumming motions in unison for a sustained period. The ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’ involves a structured class where students use clapping, stomping, and thigh-slapping to create rhythm. Guinness World Records has strict guidelines, meaning every participant must be registered and the attempts closely monitored. It’s not just about making noise, but about precision and scale.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asylum seeker

Hadush Kebatu (Photo: Essex Police)

Asylum seeker jailed for sexual assault that triggered UK protests

AN ETHIOPIAN asylum seeker was jailed for a year on Tuesday (23) for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman, in a case that ignited weeks of UK protests.

District Judge Christopher Williams told Hadush Kebatu that "it's evident to me that your shame and remorse isn't because of the offences you've committed but because of the impact they've had," as he passed sentence.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

Award winners at the Migrant Leaders gala dinner in London

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

BUSINESS leaders and mentors attended the first gala dinner of Migrant Leaders, a UK-based migrant charity, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, it provides free mentoring, work experience, skills workshops and networking opportunities for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London
Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected fresh attacks from US president Donald Trump, who told world leaders that the British capital wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23), Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of Khan while also condemning migration and environmental policies in Europe. His words drew audible groans from some in the audience.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us