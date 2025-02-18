Majority in UK back international student migration, study finds

A NEW study by British Future has found that 61 per cent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration.

The research, published on Sunday, shows that only 27 per cent want a reduction, despite international students making up around 40 per cent of total UK immigration.

The report, titled Studying and Staying: Public Attitudes Towards International Students, highlights the economic benefits of international students.

It found that 59 per cent of respondents believe universities would have less funding without higher fees from international students, while 49 per cent said they contribute positively to the UK economy. However, some expressed concerns about the impact on housing in areas with large student populations.

Polling by ICM in 2014 showed similar results, with 59 per cent of people opposing a reduction in international student numbers.

The latest survey, conducted in June 2024 by Focaldata, included a nationally representative sample of 2,089 adults.

Focus groups were also held in various parts of the UK to gauge public opinion on funding universities, student contributions to the economy, and post-graduation work opportunities.

Heather Rolfe, Research Director at British Future, said public awareness of international student migration remains limited, but support is strong.

She added that universities need to address concerns about local housing pressures while ensuring home students are not disadvantaged.

The study found that many people see international students as beneficial to the economy, with some focus group participants highlighting their role in supporting local businesses and subsidising university costs for domestic students.