UK pauses refugee family reunion route amid migration reforms

Refugee family reunion scheme suspended as part of migration reforms

Nearly 21,000 visas issued in the past year, mainly to women and children

New rules to include contribution requirements and longer waiting periods

Government expects first migrant returns to France later this month

THE GOVERNMENT has announced it is suspending a scheme that allowed families of refugees in the UK to apply to join their relatives, as part of efforts to cut irregular migration.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament on Monday that new applications under the refugee family reunion route would be “temporarily” paused while the system is reformed.

“We do need to address the immediate pressures on local authorities and the risks from criminal gangs using family reunion as a pull factor to encourage more people onto dangerous boats,” she said.

Nearly 21,000 visas issued in a year

Home Office figures released earlier this month showed almost 21,000 refugee family reunion visas were granted in the year to June 2025. The majority were issued to women and children.





Cooper said the suspension is ahead of wider reforms due later this year. These will examine “contribution requirements” for family members and “longer periods before newly granted refugees can apply”.

“Until the new framework is introduced, refugees will be covered by the same family migration rules and conditions as everyone else,” she said.

Immigration concerns rising

An Ipsos survey published last month found immigration is currently the top concern for Britons, ahead of the economy and the National Health Service.

Over 111,000 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number since records began in 2001, according to Home Office data.

Since Keir Starmer became prime minister in July 2024, more than 50,000 migrants have crossed the Channel from northern France. Similar crossings also took place under the previous Conservative government.

The arrivals have fuelled discontent that has been tapped into by Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, which has overtaken Labour in national opinion polls.

Deal with France

Cooper said the government expects to return the first migrants to France “later this month” under a new agreement.

Under the “one-in, one-out” deal, the UK can send back to France some migrants who crossed the Channel, while accepting the same number of migrants from France who can apply for a visa through an online system. Priority will be given to vulnerable nationalities and those with ties in Britain.

“We expect the first returns to begin later this month,” Cooper said.

“Applications have also been opened for the reciprocal legal route, with the first cases under consideration subject to strict security checks,” she added.

Reform’s challenge to Labour

Reform UK has led Labour in opinion polls for several months, though the next general election is not due until 2029.

