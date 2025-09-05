Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK pauses refugee family reunion route amid migration reforms

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that new applications under the refugee family reunion route would be “temporarily” paused while the system is reformed.

Migrants boat
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Refugee family reunion scheme suspended as part of migration reforms
  • Nearly 21,000 visas issued in the past year, mainly to women and children
  • New rules to include contribution requirements and longer waiting periods
  • Government expects first migrant returns to France later this month

THE GOVERNMENT has announced it is suspending a scheme that allowed families of refugees in the UK to apply to join their relatives, as part of efforts to cut irregular migration.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament on Monday that new applications under the refugee family reunion route would be “temporarily” paused while the system is reformed.

“We do need to address the immediate pressures on local authorities and the risks from criminal gangs using family reunion as a pull factor to encourage more people onto dangerous boats,” she said.

Nearly 21,000 visas issued in a year

Home Office figures released earlier this month showed almost 21,000 refugee family reunion visas were granted in the year to June 2025. The majority were issued to women and children.

ALSO READ: Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel


Cooper said the suspension is ahead of wider reforms due later this year. These will examine “contribution requirements” for family members and “longer periods before newly granted refugees can apply”.

“Until the new framework is introduced, refugees will be covered by the same family migration rules and conditions as everyone else,” she said.

Immigration concerns rising

An Ipsos survey published last month found immigration is currently the top concern for Britons, ahead of the economy and the National Health Service.

Over 111,000 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number since records began in 2001, according to Home Office data.

Since Keir Starmer became prime minister in July 2024, more than 50,000 migrants have crossed the Channel from northern France. Similar crossings also took place under the previous Conservative government.

The arrivals have fuelled discontent that has been tapped into by Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, which has overtaken Labour in national opinion polls.

Deal with France

Cooper said the government expects to return the first migrants to France “later this month” under a new agreement.

Under the “one-in, one-out” deal, the UK can send back to France some migrants who crossed the Channel, while accepting the same number of migrants from France who can apply for a visa through an online system. Priority will be given to vulnerable nationalities and those with ties in Britain.

“We expect the first returns to begin later this month,” Cooper said.

“Applications have also been opened for the reciprocal legal route, with the first cases under consideration subject to strict security checks,” she added.

Reform’s challenge to Labour

Reform UK has led Labour in opinion polls for several months, though the next general election is not due until 2029.

(With inputs from agencies)

asylum ukmigration reformsreform ukrefugee policyyvette cooper

Related News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel
News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

Modi backs peaceful Ukraine settlement in call with Zelenskyy
News

Modi backs peaceful Ukraine settlement in call with Zelenskyy

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting
News

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting

Rajitha Senaratne arrested
News

Rajitha Senaratne detained as Sri Lanka intensifies anti-corruption drive

More For You

Shabana Mahmood

Newly appointed home secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at Number 10 at Downing Street as Keir Starmer holds a cabinet reshuffle on September 5, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shabana Mahmood named home secretary, Lammy deputy to Starmer in major reshuffle

Highlights:

  • David Lammy becomes deputy prime minister while keeping foreign affairs brief
  • Angela Rayner resigned after admitting underpaid property tax
  • Lisa Nandy to stay on as culture secretary
  • Reshuffle marks first major shake-up of Starmer’s government

SHABANA MAHMOOD has been appointed home secretary in a major reshuffle of prime minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet following the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epping protests

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asylum seeker convicted of sex assaults case that led to protests

AN ETHIOPIAN asylum seeker, whose arrest in July led to protests outside a hotel near London where he and other migrants were housed, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 20 miles (30 km) from London, triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela-Rayner-Getty

Rayner, 45, announced she would step down as deputy prime minister, housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party. (Photo: Getty Image)

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigns after admitting tax mistake

Highlights

  • Rayner steps down after admitting underpaying property tax
  • Resigns as deputy prime minister, housing minister and Labour deputy leader
  • Becomes eighth minister to leave Starmer’s government, and the most senior so far
  • Her departure comes as Labour trails Reform UK in opinion polls

DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after admitting she had underpaid property tax on a new home. Her resignation is a fresh setback for prime minister Keir Starmer, who had initially stood by her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela-Rayner-Reuters

Angela Rayner arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 2, 2025. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Rayner's future uncertain as report on stamp duty case expected soon

DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty on a property in East Sussex, with the findings expected soon.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said he anticipated the report, led by ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, would be delivered “pretty quickly.” He added: “Then, of course, I will act on whatever the report is that's put in front of me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Minouche Shafik

Shafik served as deputy governor for markets and banking at the Bank of England between August 2014 and February 2017.

Reuters

Starmer appoints Minouche Shafik as chief economic adviser in reshuffle

Highlights:

  • Minouche Shafik named chief economic adviser to Keir Starmer.
  • Darren Jones moves into Downing Street role; James Murray replaces him.
  • Nin Pandit to lead a reformed Downing Street Delivery Team.
  • Vidhya Alakeson given expanded responsibilities over policy and delivery.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has named Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, as his chief economic adviser. The appointment comes as he looks to strengthen his team ahead of what is expected to be a difficult end to the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us