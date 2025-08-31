Skip to content
Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

The government won a court ruling that overturned a previous court decision that asylum-seekers would have to be evicted from the hotel in Epping

Anti-migrant protesters demonstrate outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 30, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 31, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
BRITISH police said they arrested five people on Saturday (30) after masked men tried to force their way into a hotel used by asylum-seekers, a day after the government won a court ruling on the use of another hotel to house migrants.

Two groups of anti-asylum protesters marched to the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Heathrow Airport before some demonstrators tried to break in, London's Metropolitan Police force said.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, it said.

"We understand strength of feeling on these issues, but where peaceful protest crosses the line into criminality, including injuries to our officers, we will take immediate action," commander Adam Slonecki said in a statement.

In Scotland, protesters also demonstrated against the use of a hotel in the town of Falkirk, where asylum seekers are believed to be housed.

In a separate incident, three men were arrested late on Friday (29) outside another hotel used to house asylum-seekers in Epping in east London.

"The overwhelming majority of people in Epping tonight clearly wanted their voices to be heard and they did that safely and without the need for a police response," said assistant chief constable Glen Pavelin of Essex police.

"However, the right to protest does not include a right to commit crime and tonight a small number of people were arrested. Two officers sustained injuries which are thankfully not serious," he added.

The local authority in Epping is expected to decide on Monday (1) whether to challenge the appeals court decision in the Supreme Court.

At least 13 other councils are also considering pressing ahead with legal action over the use of asylum hotels in their areas, The Times daily reported.

The protests in Epping have spread to other parts of Britain, amid growing frustration at the continued arrival of small boats packed with migrants across the English Channel from France.

The government of prime minister Keir Starmer on Friday won a court ruling that overturned a previous court decision that asylum-seekers would have to be evicted from the hotel in Epping where a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Earlier, Starmer promised to "smash the gangs" enabling migrants to make the journey.

The prime minister posted on X on Saturday: "I am clear: we will not reward illegal entry. If you cross the Channel unlawfully, you will be detained and sent back."

But critics pointed out that more irregular migrants have arrived since the start of January 2025 than in the same period last year.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch backed Tory-run councils to pursue legal action against migrant hotels.

"Keir Starmer has shown that he puts the rights of illegal immigrants above the rights of British people who just want to feel safe in their towns and communities," Badenoch posted on X.

Concern about immigration has risen to the top of the political agenda in Britain after an increase in migrants using small boats to reach the country.

More than 32,000 migrants were being housed in around 200 hotels across the country at the end of June, according to government figures.

(Agencies)

asylum seekersbitter national debatecommander adam sloneckiessex policeheathrow airportimmigration policymetropolitan police forceprime minister keir starmerscotland protesterstown of falkirkuk migrant crisisanti-asylum protesters

