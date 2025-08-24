Skip to content
Farage outlines plan for ‘mass deportation’ of asylum seekers

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 24, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism.
NIGEL FARAGE has set out plans for "mass deportations" of migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats if his Reform UK party comes to power.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday (August 23), the former Brexit campaigner said he would withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights and make agreements with Afghanistan, Eritrea and other main countries of origin to repatriate illegal migrants.

"We can be nice to people, we can be nice to other countries, or we can be very tough to other countries ... I mean (US president Donald) Trump has proved this point quite comprehensively," Farage said.

ALSO READ: Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

When asked if he was concerned that asylum seekers could face torture or death in countries with poor human rights records, Farage said he was more concerned about the risk he believed asylum seekers posed to people in Britain.

"I can't be responsible for despotic regimes all over the world. But I can be responsible for the safety of women and girls on our streets," he said.

In recent weeks, small-scale protests have taken place outside hotels housing asylum seekers, with public safety concerns heightened after some migrants were charged with sexual assault.

Polls show immigration and asylum are now viewed as the public’s biggest concern, slightly ahead of the economy. Reform UK, which won five seats in last year’s general election, has recently led in voting intention surveys.

Last year, 37,000 people – mainly from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Vietnam and Eritrea – reached Britain from France by small boats. The figure was up 25 per cent from 2023 and made up 9 per cent of net migration.

According to analysis by the University of Oxford, about two-thirds of those arriving by small boats and applying for asylum are granted it, while just 3 per cent have been deported.

Farage told The Times he would end the right to claim asylum or challenge deportation for people arriving this way by replacing current human rights laws and withdrawing Britain from refugee treaties, saying there was a national emergency.

"The aim of this legislation is mass deportations," he said, adding that a "massive crisis" caused by asylum seekers was fuelling public anger.

According to The Times, Farage’s plan includes holding 24,000 migrants in facilities on air bases at a cost of 2.5 billion pounds, and running five deportation flights daily, with deportations in the hundreds of thousands.

If those measures did not succeed, asylum seekers could be moved to Ascension Island, a British territory in the South Atlantic, which Farage said would send a symbolic message.

(With inputs from agencies)

Ciara Watkin sexual assault case

Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status

Instagram/ Terry Blackburn

UK trans woman Ciara Watkin guilty of sexual assault after failing to reveal transgender status

Highlights:

  • A 21-year-old transgender woman has been convicted of sexual assault in northeast England.
  • Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status before engaging in sexual activity with a male partner.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the man could not give informed consent.
  • Watkin was found guilty on three charges at Teesside Crown Court.
  • Sentencing is scheduled for 10 October.

A transgender woman has been convicted of sexually assaulting a male partner after failing to disclose her gender status before sexual activity. Prosecutors argued that the man could not give informed consent, and the case has been described as having a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.

The case

Ciara Watkin, 21, from Stockton-on-Tees, met the man, also 21, on Snapchat in June 2022. She later engaged in sexual activity with him without revealing her gender status. During their first encounter, she told him she was on her period and could not be touched below the waist.

London-tube-Getty

Members of the public outside Whitechapel Underground Station on February 12, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

