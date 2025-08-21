Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

New data showed 111,000 people had claimed asylum in the year to June

Starmer asylum claims

Keir Starmer attends the Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2025. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

getty images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 21, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer faced renewed criticism over his immigration policies on Thursday (21) after new official figures showed asylum-seeker claims hitting a record high, with more migrants being housed in hotels compared with a year ago.

According to a regular tracker of voters' concerns, immigration has overtaken the economy as the biggest issue amid anger over the record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, including more than 27,000 this year.

The populist Reform Party, which advocates the deportation of "illegal immigrants", is now comfortably leading in the polls, putting Starmer, who has promised to cut net immigration, under increasing pressure to tackle the issue.

However, earlier this week the government was dealt a blow when a council to the northeast of London won a temporary injunction to stop asylum seekers from being housed in a hotel where protests had erupted after one resident was charged with sexual assault.

Other councils have indicated they would also seek similar court orders, while Reform leader Nigel Farage has called for more protests.

"Labour has lost control of our borders and they're engulfed in a migration crisis," said Chris Philp, the home affairs spokesman for the main opposition Conservative party.

The new migration data showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers were housed in hotels in Britain at the end of June this year, an increase of eight per cent from the year before.

However, the total figure of just over 32,000 was 43 per cent lower than the peak of 56,042 recorded in September 2023, and slightly down compared with the previous quarterly figures in March.

Starmer asylum claims Anti-immigration demonstrators display Union Jack and England flags as they gather outside the Cresta Court hotel, in Altrincham, Britain, August 8, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The figures also showed 111,000 people had claimed asylum in the year to June, up 14 per cent from the previous year and surpassing the previous peak of 103,000 recorded in 2002.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said overall the figures showed their policies have been working since Labour took office last year, pointing to a 30 per cent increase in the returns of failed asylum seekers.

"We inherited a broken immigration and asylum system that the previous government left in chaos," she said in a statement.

"Since coming to office we have strengthened Britain’s visa and immigration controls, cut asylum costs and sharply increased enforcement and returns, as today’s figures show."

The numbers arriving on small boats - up 38 per cent in the year to June - have become the focal point for the migration issue. Critics say the public are at risk from thousands of young men coming to Britain, while pro-migrant groups say the issue is being used by far right groups to exploit tensions.

The latest figures showed of the almost 160,000 people who had arrived on small boats and claimed asylum since 2018, 61,706 had been granted some form of protection status.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran made up the largest number of such arrivals in the year to June.

While the data showed overall enforced returns were 25 per cent higher in the year to June than the previous year, it also said since 2018 only 6,313 people who arrived by small boat had been returned, four per cent of the total number of such arrivals.

Starmer's government views clearing the backlog of cases as essential to fulfilling its pledge to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this parliament in 2029.

Under a 1999 law, the Home Office "is required to provide accommodation and subsistence support to all destitute asylum seekers while their asylum claims are being decided".

But the use of hotels, which hit peak levels under the previous Tory government, costs Britain billions of pounds -- and they also have become flashpoints for sometimes violent protests.

Labour has said the use of migrant hotels has fallen from a high of 400 two years ago to around 230 presently.

Thursday's figures also showed that spending on asylum had fallen 12 per cent from £5.38 billion in 2023/24 to £4.76bn in 2024/25.

Starmer's government has signed several agreements with countries as it tries to break up gangs of people-smugglers facilitating the crossings.

It penned a new returns deal with Iraq this week and has struck a "one-in, one-out" pilot programme with Paris, which allows Britain to send some small-boats arrivals back to France.

(Agencies)

asylumseeker claimsimmigration policieskeir starmermigrants in hotelsstarmer under fire

Related News

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
News

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot
News

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’
News

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder
News

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

More For You

online-gaming-reuters

If approved, the law would impose fines or jail terms on individuals and companies providing online money gaming services. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images

India introduces bill to ban online gambling

INDIA's government on Wednesday introduced a bill in parliament seeking to ban online gambling, citing risks of addiction, financial losses, and possible links to money laundering and terrorism financing.

The proposed legislation could affect a multi-billion dollar sector that includes online poker, fantasy sports, and India’s popular fantasy cricket apps, some of which sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national cricket team.

Keep ReadingShow less
GCSE results

Students queue to get their GCSE results at City Of London Magistrates Court on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

GCSE results show increase in top grades but decline in pass rates

HUNDREDS of thousands of teenagers received their GCSE results on Thursday, with figures showing a slight increase in top grades but a growing number of pupils failing English and maths.

Data from the Joint Council for Qualifications showed that 21.9 per cent of entries were awarded at least grade 7 or A, up from 21.8 per cent last year. The overall pass rate at grade 4 or C fell slightly to 67.4 per cent, compared with 67.6 per cent last year, though still above pre-pandemic levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Agni 5 Missile

India's Agni 5 Missile is displayed during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile

Highlights:

  • India says it successfully tested Agni-5 missile from Odisha on August 20
  • Missile validated all operational and technical parameters
  • Agni-5 can carry a nuclear warhead to any part of China

INDIA on Wednesday (20) said it had successfully test-fired the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from Odisha, with officials confirming it met all required standards.

The defence ministry said, “Intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20.”

Keep ReadingShow less
protest-uk-getty

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping, on August 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

Farage urges protests after Essex hotel ruling on asylum seekers

Highlights:

  • High Court blocks asylum seekers from being housed in Essex hotel
  • Nigel Farage calls for peaceful protests outside “migrant hotels”
  • Government considering appeal against injunction ruling
  • Debate grows over housing asylum seekers in hotels across Britain

NIGEL FARAGE has called for protests after a court ruling blocked the use of an Essex hotel to house asylum seekers.

Keep ReadingShow less
India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

India's prime minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during their meeting in New Delhi, India August 19, 2025. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

INDIA and China agreed to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a 2020 border clash.

The Asian giants are cautiously strengthening ties against the backdrop of US president Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy, staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us