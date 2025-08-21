Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Farage urges protests after Essex hotel ruling on asylum seekers

Britain houses about 30,000 asylum seekers in more than 200 hotels while they await decisions on their claims. The government has said it plans to close them all by 2029.

protest-uk-getty

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping, on August 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • High Court blocks asylum seekers from being housed in Essex hotel
  • Nigel Farage calls for peaceful protests outside “migrant hotels”
  • Government considering appeal against injunction ruling
  • Debate grows over housing asylum seekers in hotels across Britain

NIGEL FARAGE has called for protests after a court ruling blocked the use of an Essex hotel to house asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, the High Court in London granted a temporary injunction stopping asylum seekers from being placed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 32 km northeast of London. The case, based on a planning issue, will be heard in full later this year.

Protests in Essex

The Bell Hotel has seen regular demonstrations since a resident was charged with sexual assault, which he denies. Police have deployed in large numbers to separate anti-immigration and pro-immigration groups during the protests.

The injunction has prompted other councils to seek legal advice on whether they can also act to remove asylum seekers from hotels in their areas.

Farage statement

Farage, leader of the Reform Party, said all 12 local authorities under his party’s control would act.

"Let's hold peaceful protests outside the migrant hotels, and put pressure on local councils to go to court to try and get the illegal immigrants out; we now know that together we can win," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"No doubt we will be attacked as 'far Right' provocateurs for daring to suggest that people follow the lead of Epping’s parents and residents by protesting peacefully."

Government response

Britain houses about 30,000 asylum seekers in more than 200 hotels while they await decisions on their claims. The government has said it plans to close them all by 2029.

The Home Office told the court that the injunction would have a "substantial impact" on its legal duty to provide accommodation. Security minister Dan Jarvis said the government was considering whether to appeal.

"The big challenge remains, which is, we need to process asylum claims much more speedily and much more effectively than was the case previously," Jarvis told BBC TV.

Labour revolt

Keir Starmer is facing pressure from Labour-run councils after a High Court ruling in Epping blocked the use of a hotel for asylum seekers.

Local authorities, including Wirral and Tamworth, have indicated they will challenge the Home Office over hotels being used without consultation or planning approval, The Telegraph reported.

Several other councils signalled they are preparing similar legal action.

Wider debate

Critics argue that housing asylum seekers in hotels puts communities at risk and point to crimes in Epping and elsewhere involving some migrants. Others highlight the contrast between hotel accommodation and the difficulties many in Britain face with rising costs and a lack of affordable housing.

Pro-migrant groups say far-right organisations and politicians are exploiting tensions for political purposes.

Across Europe, governments have faced similar disputes. In Britain last year, hotels with migrants were attacked during unrest linked to misinformation about a crime in Southport.

(With inputs from agencies)

asylum seekersessexmigrant hotelsuk

Related News

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder
News

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash
News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

Mumbai train services resume
News

Relief for Mumbai as train services resume after rain havoc

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel
News

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

More For You

Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Prices of food are displayed at the Borough Market in London, Britain. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

UK INFLATION hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8 per cent from 3.6 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday (20), once again leaving the country with the fastest rate of price increases among the world's largest rich economies.

Inflation in Britain's services sector - which is watched closely by the Bank of England - accelerated to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent a month earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and a two-year restraining order for sending racist death threats to Rishi Sunak in June last year, when he was the prime minister.

Liam Shaw from Birkenhead in Merseyside, pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails to the public parliamentary email address of Sunak, MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain
First Hindu chaplin Bhanu Attri (C) on the parade ground with fellow passing out cadets (Photo: Royal Navy)

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain

AN ASIAN officer has spoken of his “profound honour” after he was appointed as the first-ever Hindu chaplain in the Royal Navy.

Bhanu Attri, originally from Himachal Pradesh in north India, took over his new role last week and will offer spiritual support to fellow naval officers, based on the tenets of Hinduism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sikh men

The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Three arrested over alleged racial attack on elderly Sikh men

THREE men have been arrested following a shocking attack on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station, which is now being investigated as a racially-aggravated hate crime.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed on Monday (18) that the assault took place on Friday (15). The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us