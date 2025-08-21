Farage urges protests after Essex hotel ruling on asylum seekers

Highlights:

High Court blocks asylum seekers from being housed in Essex hotel

Nigel Farage calls for peaceful protests outside “migrant hotels”

Government considering appeal against injunction ruling

Debate grows over housing asylum seekers in hotels across Britain

NIGEL FARAGE has called for protests after a court ruling blocked the use of an Essex hotel to house asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, the High Court in London granted a temporary injunction stopping asylum seekers from being placed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 32 km northeast of London. The case, based on a planning issue, will be heard in full later this year.

Protests in Essex

The Bell Hotel has seen regular demonstrations since a resident was charged with sexual assault, which he denies. Police have deployed in large numbers to separate anti-immigration and pro-immigration groups during the protests.

The injunction has prompted other councils to seek legal advice on whether they can also act to remove asylum seekers from hotels in their areas.

Farage statement

Farage, leader of the Reform Party, said all 12 local authorities under his party’s control would act.

"Let's hold peaceful protests outside the migrant hotels, and put pressure on local councils to go to court to try and get the illegal immigrants out; we now know that together we can win," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"No doubt we will be attacked as 'far Right' provocateurs for daring to suggest that people follow the lead of Epping’s parents and residents by protesting peacefully."

Government response

Britain houses about 30,000 asylum seekers in more than 200 hotels while they await decisions on their claims. The government has said it plans to close them all by 2029.

The Home Office told the court that the injunction would have a "substantial impact" on its legal duty to provide accommodation. Security minister Dan Jarvis said the government was considering whether to appeal.

"The big challenge remains, which is, we need to process asylum claims much more speedily and much more effectively than was the case previously," Jarvis told BBC TV.

Labour revolt



Keir Starmer is facing pressure from Labour-run councils after a High Court ruling in Epping blocked the use of a hotel for asylum seekers.

Local authorities, including Wirral and Tamworth, have indicated they will challenge the Home Office over hotels being used without consultation or planning approval, The Telegraph reported.

Several other councils signalled they are preparing similar legal action.

Wider debate

Critics argue that housing asylum seekers in hotels puts communities at risk and point to crimes in Epping and elsewhere involving some migrants. Others highlight the contrast between hotel accommodation and the difficulties many in Britain face with rising costs and a lack of affordable housing.

Pro-migrant groups say far-right organisations and politicians are exploiting tensions for political purposes.

Across Europe, governments have faced similar disputes. In Britain last year, hotels with migrants were attacked during unrest linked to misinformation about a crime in Southport.

