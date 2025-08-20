Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

Anti-immigration protesters and pro-immigration groups have gathered outside the hotel since an Ethiopian asylum seeker was charged in July with sexual assault and other offences

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

Protesters hold signs as they attend an anti-immigration demonstration, in Epping, Britain, August 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 20, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A BRITISH district council on Tuesday (19) won its bid to have asylum seekers temporarily removed from a hotel that has become the focal point for protests after a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Epping Forest District Council took legal action to stop asylum seekers from being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, in the county of Essex, about 20 miles (32.19 km) north of London.

Anti-immigration protesters and pro-immigration groups have gathered outside the hotel since an Ethiopian asylum seeker was charged in July with sexual assault and other offences. He has denied the charges and is due to stand trial next week.

Judge Stephen Eyre granted the council an interim injunction against the owner of the hotel, ruling that asylum seekers should be removed by September 12. The hotel's owner said it would seek to appeal the ruling.

Eyre also dismissed a last-minute attempt on Tuesday by the Home Office to intervene in the case in support of the hotel owner.

The Home Office's lawyer, Edward Brown, had argued the injunction would have a "substantial impact" on the government's ability to comply with its legal duty to provide accommodation, describing the hotel as "a key part of national asylum accommodation infrastructure."

Border security minister Angela Eagle said in a statement: "We will continue working with local authorities and communities to address legitimate concerns. Our work continues to close all asylum hotels by the end of this Parliament (2029)."

Hundreds of people have protested outside the Bell Hotel since two asylum seekers were charged over separate incidents, with 16 people also having been charged in relation to what Essex Police described as criminal disorder in Epping.

Care4Calais, a charity supporting asylum seekers and refugees, said some residents have felt frightened and frustrated after being threatened, chased, and had objects thrown at them since the protests in Epping began.

Local police have been on high alert after nationwide rioting last summer, when racist unrest involving far-right supporters broke out after misinformation that the murderer of three girls in Southport was a radical Islamist migrant.

Prime minister Keir Starmer has pledged to stop thousands of migrants arriving in Britain via small boats, but his government is struggling to do so and faces mounting pressure to show voters he can counter illegal immigration, with support rising for Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party.

Police say there have been at least six protests in Epping since July 17, with officers and vehicles attacked during some of the demonstrations.

Several men appeared in court on Monday (18) charged with violent disorder over the protests.

More than 50,000 people have made the dangerous crossing from northern France in rudimentary vessels since Starmer became leader in July last year.

Labour has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers before the next election, likely in 2029, in a bid to save billions of pounds.

(Agencies)

antiimmigration protestersbell hotelborder security ministerbritish district councilessex countyethiopian asylum seekerlabour partynational asylum accommodationradical islamist migrantepping council asylum seekers

Related News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash
News

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

Mumbai train services resume
News

Relief for Mumbai as train services resume after rain havoc

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts
News

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak
News

Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to Rishi Sunak

More For You

Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Keep ReadingShow less
Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain
First Hindu chaplin Bhanu Attri (C) on the parade ground with fellow passing out cadets (Photo: Royal Navy)

Royal Navy names first Hindu chaplain

AN ASIAN officer has spoken of his “profound honour” after he was appointed as the first-ever Hindu chaplain in the Royal Navy.

Bhanu Attri, originally from Himachal Pradesh in north India, took over his new role last week and will offer spiritual support to fellow naval officers, based on the tenets of Hinduism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sikh men

The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Three arrested over alleged racial attack on elderly Sikh men

THREE men have been arrested following a shocking attack on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station, which is now being investigated as a racially-aggravated hate crime.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed on Monday (18) that the assault took place on Friday (15). The victims, believed to be in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian Rich List UK economy

Chris Blackhurst

Getty Images

Asian Rich List shows value of migrant entrepreneurs to UK economy, says expert

BRITAIN needs more talented migrants who can create jobs and wealth in this country, a media expert has said, citing evidence from the latest edition of Eastern Eye’s Asian Rich List 2025.

Writing in the Independent on Saturday (16), Chris Blackhurst argued that “against the present backdrop of protests against immigration, the Asian Rich List illustrates that the UK has so much to be thankful for.” He added, “It is hard to imagine where the economy, wider society, would be without the loyalty, tenacity and public spirit of those on the list and the ones ascending fast. We urgently need more like them, not less.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

London. A five-day Shiv Katha has begun at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash, with prayers offered for their eternal peace. The programme, running from 18 to 22 August, is being led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji with recitations by PP Shri Jogi Dada, and attended by devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Opening the Katha, Shri Jogi Dada called it both a spiritual gathering and a heartfelt tribute to the passengers of the Ahmedabad–London flight. “Mahadev’s darshan equals a pilgrimage. It is inspiring to see the younger generation engaging in bhakti, which is vital for preserving our heritage."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us