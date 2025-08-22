Skip to content
Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office. Numbers remain below the 2023 peak under the Conservatives.

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 22, 2025
PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Anti-migrant protests and counter-protests organised by Stand Up to Racism are scheduled from Friday in locations including Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds, with more expected on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

Councils controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are exploring possible legal challenges against the use of asylum hotels. This follows a temporary injunction granted to Epping Forest council on Tuesday, blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell hotel in Essex.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said people had “every right” to protest over asylum hotels. Labour has pledged to end their use by 2029.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had taken “crucial steps” in the past year by reducing the asylum backlog, cutting system costs, increasing returns of failed applicants and reforming appeals.

Government data also showed spending on asylum fell 12 per cent over the past year, and the number of people waiting on an initial decision dropped below 100,000 for the first time in four years.

Research seen by The Guardian found half of NGOs supporting refugees have faced threats and safety concerns since the 2024 riots, forcing some to relocate or close offices.


UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism. (Photo: iStock)

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

A TEENAGER inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday (21) to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

Starmer asylum claims

Keir Starmer attends the Service of Remembrance to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2025. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS

getty images

Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer faced renewed criticism over his immigration policies on Thursday (21) after new official figures showed asylum-seeker claims hitting a record high, with more migrants being housed in hotels compared with a year ago.

According to a regular tracker of voters' concerns, immigration has overtaken the economy as the biggest issue amid anger over the record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the Channel, including more than 27,000 this year.

GCSE results

Students queue to get their GCSE results at City Of London Magistrates Court on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

GCSE results show increase in top grades but decline in pass rates

HUNDREDS of thousands of teenagers received their GCSE results on Thursday, with figures showing a slight increase in top grades but a growing number of pupils failing English and maths.

Data from the Joint Council for Qualifications showed that 21.9 per cent of entries were awarded at least grade 7 or A, up from 21.8 per cent last year. The overall pass rate at grade 4 or C fell slightly to 67.4 per cent, compared with 67.6 per cent last year, though still above pre-pandemic levels.

