Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Anti-migrant protests continue across UK after asylum reforms announced

Immigration has emerged as the top concern in public opinion polls, putting pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to act on its promise to end the use of hotels, which costs billions of pounds annually.

anti-immigration-protest

Demonstrators gather during an anti-immigration protest outside the New Bridge Hotel in Newcastle on August 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

ANTI-MIGRANT protests were held across UK on Sunday outside hotels housing asylum seekers. This followed clashes a day earlier when police intervened to separate demonstrators and counter-protesters in several cities during rallies over immigration policies.

Immigration has emerged as the top concern in public opinion polls, putting pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to act on its promise to end the use of hotels, which costs billions of pounds annually.

Protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers have become frequent in recent weeks. Some have been linked to safety concerns after a migrant accommodated in a hotel east of London was charged with sexual assault.

Demonstrations on Sunday were reported in different parts of the country, including Epping in east London, Bristol, and Birmingham.

A court ruling last Tuesday ordered the removal of asylum seekers from a hotel in Epping, which has been at the centre of anti-immigration protests. The government plans to appeal. Protesters returned there on Sunday, carrying British flags and placards with slogans such as "Epping says no" and "Stop the boats".

On Saturday, anti-immigration rallies were held in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Official data released on Thursday showed asylum claims were at record levels, with more migrants placed in hotels compared with the previous year.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party has recently led in voting intention polls, outlined plans for mass deportations of migrants arriving in small boats from mainland Europe if his party came to power.

He told The Times that his proposals included withdrawing Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights, striking repatriation agreements with countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea, and setting up holding sites for 24,000 migrants.

On Sunday, the government announced reforms to the asylum appeals process aimed at speeding up decisions, cutting the backlog of cases and reducing reliance on hotels for accommodation.

The plans include creating an independent body of adjudicators to handle asylum appeals and address a backlog of 106,000 cases, of which 51,000 are appeals with average waiting times of more than a year.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said the measures were designed to "restore control and order" to a system she said was "in complete chaos" when Labour took office last year.

"We cannot carry on with these completely unacceptable delays," Cooper said.

(With inputs from agencies)

asylum protestslabour governmentnigel farageuk immigration

Related News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York
News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India
News

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'
News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

More For You

Indian Aroma

The restaurant suffered extensive damage in the fire. Neighbours reported hearing loud screams on Friday night. (Photo credit: X)

Two arrested over arson at London Indian restaurant that injured five

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in east London, leaving five people injured.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the Indian Aroma restaurant in Ilford on Friday night. Three women and two men, believed to be diners, sustained burn injuries. They were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. According to police, a man and a woman remain in a life-threatening condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
London Shiv Katha remembers Air India crash victims

London Shiv Katha remembers Air India crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre concluded a five-day Shiv Katha on Friday (22), dedicated to the victims of the recent Air India crash. The event, held from 18–22 August under the guidance of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, drew devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad for prayers and reflection.

The Katha was delivered by Param Pujya Shri Jogi Dada, whose devotional songs and discourses created a powerful atmosphere of healing. The final evening turned deeply emotional when he sang “Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, Jaane Woh Kaunsa Desh Jahan Tum Chale Gaye”, moving the gathering to tears.

Keep ReadingShow less
Farage-Getty

Farage said he would end the right to claim asylum or challenge deportation for people arriving this way by replacing current human rights laws and withdrawing Britain from refugee treaties. (Photo: Getty Images)

Farage outlines plan for ‘mass deportation’ of asylum seekers

NIGEL FARAGE has set out plans for "mass deportations" of migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats if his Reform UK party comes to power.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday (August 23), the former Brexit campaigner said he would withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights and make agreements with Afghanistan, Eritrea and other main countries of origin to repatriate illegal migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
London-tube-Getty

Members of the public outside Whitechapel Underground Station on February 12, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us