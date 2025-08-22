Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office. Numbers remain below the 2023 peak under the Conservatives.

protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Numbers remain below the 2023 peak under the Conservatives.

Anti-migrant protests and counter-protests organised by Stand Up to Racism are scheduled from Friday in locations including Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds, with more expected on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

Councils controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are exploring possible legal challenges against the use of asylum hotels. This follows a temporary injunction granted to Epping Forest council on Tuesday, blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell hotel in Essex.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said people had “every right” to protest over asylum hotels. Labour has pledged to end their use by 2029.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had taken “crucial steps” in the past year by reducing the asylum backlog, cutting system costs, increasing returns of failed applicants and reforming appeals.

Government data also showed spending on asylum fell 12 per cent over the past year, and the number of people waiting on an initial decision dropped below 100,000 for the first time in four years.

Research seen by The Guardian found half of NGOs supporting refugees have faced threats and safety concerns since the 2024 riots, forcing some to relocate or close offices.


asylum hotelsimmigrationlabour governmentprotestsrefugees

Related News

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
News

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot
News

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

Starmer asylum claims
News

Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’
News

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’

More For You

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
GCSE results

Students queue to get their GCSE results at City Of London Magistrates Court on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

GCSE results show increase in top grades but decline in pass rates

HUNDREDS of thousands of teenagers received their GCSE results on Thursday, with figures showing a slight increase in top grades but a growing number of pupils failing English and maths.

Data from the Joint Council for Qualifications showed that 21.9 per cent of entries were awarded at least grade 7 or A, up from 21.8 per cent last year. The overall pass rate at grade 4 or C fell slightly to 67.4 per cent, compared with 67.6 per cent last year, though still above pre-pandemic levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hurricane Erin

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland

iStock

Hurricane Erin keeps bank holiday weather on a knife-edge

Highlights:

  • England, Wales, and Northern Ireland set for mostly dry conditions at the start of the long weekend
  • Temperatures climbing back into the low to mid-20s, though cooler along North Sea coasts
  • Bank holiday Monday outlook remains uncertain, with risk of rain in southern and western areas
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin could influence unsettled weather after the weekend

A mixed outlook for the long weekend

The bank holiday weekend is approaching for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but the weather forecast carries a degree of uncertainty. While high pressure looks likely to dominate at first, unsettled conditions could follow, depending on the path of Hurricane Erin currently tracking through the Atlantic.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly settled

High pressure is expected to bring largely dry weather across much of the UK at the start of the long weekend. There should be some sunshine, with only isolated showers possible. After a cooler spell, temperatures will recover, climbing into the low to mid-20s Celsius. However, coastal areas along the North Sea are likely to stay cooler, with more cloud cover and a fresh onshore breeze.

Keep ReadingShow less
Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

Protesters hold signs as they attend an anti-immigration demonstration, in Epping, Britain, August 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Epping council wins bid to remove asylum seekers from protest-hit hotel

A BRITISH district council on Tuesday (19) won its bid to have asylum seekers temporarily removed from a hotel that has become the focal point for protests after a resident was charged with sexual assault.

Epping Forest District Council took legal action to stop asylum seekers from being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, in the county of Essex, about 20 miles (32.19 km) north of London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Prices of food are displayed at the Borough Market in London, Britain. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Inflation surges to 18-month high, services prices exceed forecasts

UK INFLATION hit its highest in 18 months in July when it increased to 3.8 per cent from 3.6 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday (20), once again leaving the country with the fastest rate of price increases among the world's largest rich economies.

Inflation in Britain's services sector - which is watched closely by the Bank of England - accelerated to 5 per cent from 4.7 per cent a month earlier.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us