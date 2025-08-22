Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.
Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.
Numbers remain below the 2023 peak under the Conservatives.
Anti-migrant protests and counter-protests organised by Stand Up to Racism are scheduled from Friday in locations including Bournemouth, Cardiff and Leeds, with more expected on Saturday, The Guardian reported.
Councils controlled by Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are exploring possible legal challenges against the use of asylum hotels. This follows a temporary injunction granted to Epping Forest council on Tuesday, blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell hotel in Essex.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said people had “every right” to protest over asylum hotels. Labour has pledged to end their use by 2029.
Home secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had taken “crucial steps” in the past year by reducing the asylum backlog, cutting system costs, increasing returns of failed applicants and reforming appeals.
Government data also showed spending on asylum fell 12 per cent over the past year, and the number of people waiting on an initial decision dropped below 100,000 for the first time in four years.
Research seen by The Guardian found half of NGOs supporting refugees have faced threats and safety concerns since the 2024 riots, forcing some to relocate or close offices.