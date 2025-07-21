Protests outside migrant hotel in London turn violent again

NEW clashes broke out on Sunday night outside a hotel in north-east London where asylum seekers are being housed. Bottles and smoke bombs were thrown at police during the protest.
The incident took place outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Police said five people were arrested for "violent disorder".
Chief superintendent Simon Anslow said, "Disappointingly we have seen yet another protest, which had begun peacefully, escalate into mindless thuggery with individuals again hurting one of our officers and damaging a police vehicle."
According to the British news agency PA, several hundred people gathered outside the hotel. Police vans were stationed at the entrance.
Protestors shouted slogans including "save our children" and "send them home", while some carried banners demanding the removal of "foreign criminals".
Tensions had been building after a 38-year-old asylum seeker was charged with sexual assault. He was accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. He denied the charge when he appeared in court on Thursday.
Clashes on Thursday evening left eight police officers injured.
Last summer, anti-immigration riots erupted in the UK after three girls were fatally stabbed in Southport by a teenager. Although the suspect was later found to be British-born, the incident led to attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers in several towns.
One of the incidents included an attempt to set fire to a hotel in Rotherham, north-east England.
