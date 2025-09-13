London prepares for rival demonstrations, police deploy 1,600 officers

Highlights

More than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson to lead "Unite the Kingdom" march

Anti-racism groups to stage counter-protests in Whitehall

Police impose conditions on routes and timings of demonstrations

LONDON police will deploy more than 1,600 officers across the city on Saturday as rival demonstrations take place, including a rally organised by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners.

The "Unite the Kingdom" march, called by Robinson, is due to gather near Waterloo Bridge and head towards the southern end of Whitehall for a rally.

The event, which Robinson has promoted for months, is being billed by him as the "UK's biggest free speech festival." He has urged supporters to join "for freedom, for your children, and for Charlie Kirk," referring to the American conservative activist shot dead this week in Utah.

Robinson added in a message: "Bring your smiles, flags, and patriotic pride. No masks, open alcohol, or violence." He said the event will also feature far-right figures from Europe and North America. Among those expected are French politician Eric Zemmour, Petr Bystron of Germany’s AfD party, commentator Katie Hopkins, and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

Stand Up To Racism will stage a counter-protest at the other end of Whitehall. Organisers have called Robinson’s event "a festival of hate."

Police security measures

The Metropolitan Police said barriers will be in place to keep the two groups apart. Around 1,000 officers will be specifically on duty for the marches, with 500 reinforcements drafted in from other forces. Police have imposed conditions on the routes and timings, requiring both demonstrations to end by the evening.

"We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur," said Commander Clair Haynes, who is leading the operation.

The force said the policing plan also takes into account other large events on Saturday, including Premier League football matches and concerts.

Wider political context

A similar rally held by Robinson in July 2024 drew tens of thousands. He has said he expects hundreds of thousands to attend on Saturday.

The demonstration comes after months of tensions in Britain over immigration, freedom of speech, and government restrictions. More than 28,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year, with asylum claims reaching record levels.

Last month, the government banned the group Palestine Action, sparking large protests. Nearly 900 people were arrested at a London rally last Saturday against the ban. Critics have also accused authorities of targeting free speech, following the arrest of Irish writer Graham Linehan at Heathrow Airport over online comments. Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded by urging police to focus on "the most serious issues," while Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said laws should be changed so that officers are not "policing toxic culture wars debates."

Robinson’s background

Robinson, 42, has long been active in far-right movements in England. He has a string of criminal convictions but maintains a large online following.

His influence grew after his account on X was reinstated in late 2023 following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

Musk has shared Robinson’s posts and previously called for his release from prison after an 18-month contempt of court sentence in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)