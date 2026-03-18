Meningitis outbreak in Kent sees 20 cases under investigation

AUTHORITIES said the number of meningitis cases under investigation has risen to 20, the Health Security Agency said on Wednesday, following an outbreak linked to a university.

The outbreak in Kent in south-eastern England has resulted in the deaths of two young people — a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

Public health measures have focused on the University of Kent, which has around 18,000 students. Some of those hospitalised with meningitis are linked to the university.

Meningitis is an infection affecting the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord. It is most common in young children, teenagers and young adults.

"As of 5pm on 17 March, nine laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation," bringing the total to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

Health secretary Wes Streeting told parliament on Tuesday the "rapidly developing situation" had seen 15 cases under investigation.

Meningitis can spread through close contact, including "prolonged kissing or sharing vapes and drinks", Streeting told lawmakers.

The outbreak among students has been linked to a nightclub in the city of Canterbury.

Six of the confirmed cases are of group B meningococcal disease, the UKHSA said.

The bacterial strain is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

The agency said it was also investigating the case of a baby with confirmed meningococcal group B infection who was apparently not linked to the outbreak.

The baby girl is reportedly in hospital in nearby Folkestone.