Government considers £100 weekly payments to move asylum seekers out of hotels

Highlights
- Asylum seekers could receive £100 per week on top of existing £49.18 support to leave hotels.
- Currently over 32,000 migrants housed in 200 hotels costing £145 per night or £5.5 m daily.
- Separate scheme offers up to £3,000 to asylum seekers willing to return to home countries.
The government has earmarked two former military barracks in Inverness, Scotland, and Crowborough, East Sussex, to house 900 migrants from the end of November as part of the hotel closure plan.
Returns incentive scheme
Home Office officials are offering up to £3,000 to asylum seekers from countries whose applications are routinely rejected. Migrants willing to abandon their asylum claims can access this support through a voluntary returns scheme to help "find somewhere to live, find a job or start a business" in their home country.
Nationalities being targeted include Albanians, Bangladeshis, Brazilians, Chinese, Indians, Nigerians and Pakistanis.
Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, condemned the moves. "The idea of handing out taxpayers' hard-earned money to people who illegally entered the country is morally repugnant, "he told The Telegraph.
A Home Office spokesman responded: "The government is furious about the number of illegal migrants in this country and in hotels. That is why we will close every single asylum hotel." A major overhaul of the asylum system will be announced later this month by home secretary Shabana Mahmood.