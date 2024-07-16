  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Asylum seekers on barge protest for faster processing

Asylum seekers were moved to the barge starting August last year

Protesters gather around a bus reportedly waiting to remove migrants and asylum seekers from a hotel in Peckham, south London, in order to block it from transporting them to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, south-west England, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

DOZENS of asylum seekers living on a barge in southern England staged a protest on Monday (15) to urge the government to speed up asylum procedures, a charity said.

Between 60 to 100 residents of the government-leased Bibby Stockholm in Portland harbour withdrew from meals and organised a two-hour-long sit-in, according to group Stand up to Racism Dorset.

Some locals gathered outside to join the protest, carrying signs including “Life not Limbo” and “no to floating prison”.

A Stand up to Racism Dorset spokesperson said almost all of the men on the barge had been waiting more than a year to know their outcomes, which was causing a “significant deterioration in their mental health”.

“The continual ‘not knowing’ together with difficult barge living conditions is affecting some very badly,” the spokesperson said.

Designed to house up to 500 asylum seekers, the accommodation has also come under fire because of complaints of conditions on board.

Some have likened it to a prison. One man was found dead in a suspected suicide last December.

Asylum seekers were moved to the barge starting August last year as the previous Tory government attempted to lower the costs of housing asylum claimants, many of whom stay in hotels.

The UK has been grappling with a hefty asylum backlog, which fell to around 86,000 claimants in 2024 from a high of 132,000 last year, according to government data.

According to research group Migration Observatory, over 60 per cent had waited for more than six months for an initial decision on their asylum status.

Last week, home secretary Yvette Cooper did not say whether the new Labour government would stop using the barge to house asylum seekers.

Instead, Cooper said the government wanted to “clear the Conservatives’ asylum backlog”, which she termed as “chaos”.

However, Labour has dropped the Tory government’s controversial policy to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, which had been due to start this month.

In May, protests were held across the country to try to prevent the removal of asylum seekers from government-funded hotel accommodation to Bibby Stockholm.

(AFP)

Related Stories
News

Welsh first minister Gething resigns
UK

Poll reveals majority support for new migrant policy
News

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Trump’s running mate?
News

Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
News

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
News

King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
News

SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Home secretary’s support needed to combat police racism, report says
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
News

Man charged with murder in Bristol after bodies found in suitcases
News

Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Asylum seekers on barge protest for faster processing
Invest a lumpsum through systematic transfer plans
Scientist representational Scientists create first bone marrow model supporting human stem cells
Welsh first minister Gething resigns
Southgate Southgate quits as England manager after Euro final defeat
Poll reveals majority support for new migrant policy