Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

British Heart Foundation opts for survival strategy with 150 shop closures

Rising costs and changing shopping habits force a major rethink of the charity's high street presence

British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation is scaling back its shop network as charity retailers face mounting cost pressures

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 05, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • British Heart Foundation plans to close around 150 shops by March 2028.
  • Charity cites rising costs, weaker store economics and changing consumer habits.
  • Move comes as the wider UK retail sector continues to adapt after years of disruption.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is set to close around 150 charity shops across the UK over the next two years, becoming the latest major retailer to scale back its high street footprint amid rising costs and changing consumer behaviour.

The planned closures, which affect nearly a quarter of the charity's 640-store network, highlight the growing challenges facing charity retail in the UK. While the BHF stressed that its overall finances remain strong, it said a review of its retail operations found that a number of stores were no longer financially sustainable in the current environment.

A shrinking footprint in a changing retail landscape

The charity said around 90 shops are expected to close by March 2027, with the remaining affected locations scheduled to shut by March 2028. It also plans to reduce the size of the central teams supporting its retail division.

The BHF has not yet disclosed which locations will be affected. It said details would be published after employees and volunteers in impacted stores have been informed.

Chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said the organisation was facing an "exceptionally challenging trading environment". She reportedly said the closures were necessary to ensure the retail business remains commercially sustainable and continues to support the charity's research work into cardiovascular disease.

"Our shops mean so much to our colleagues, brilliant volunteers and communities across the UK," Griffiths reportedly said. She added that the decision had been difficult but was necessary to protect retail's contribution to funding research.

The charity said no single issue had triggered the move. Instead, the decision reflects a combination of higher operating costs, changing donor habits and shifts in how people shop. Alongside its physical stores, the BHF operates online retail channels through its website and eBay, and said it would continue adapting its operations to changing customer behaviour.

High street pressures continue to bite

The announcement comes against a backdrop of wider challenges across the UK's retail sector. Many retailers have complained about rising employment costs, including higher employer National Insurance contributions and increases to the minimum wage.

Charity retailers have been particularly exposed to these pressures as they balance fundraising objectives with rising overheads.

Last year, Cancer Research UK announced plans to close around 90 high street stores by May 2026 and a further 100 by April 2027. The charity cited inflationary pressures, lower footfall, higher National Insurance costs and growing competition from online resale platforms.

The BHF's decision also comes after years of change on Britain's high streets. According to analysis of Valuation Office Agency data by tax firm Ryan, more than 6,000 retail premises disappeared from communities across England and Wales over the past five years.

Yet the picture is not entirely negative. The same analysis found signs of stabilisation during 2025, with a net increase of 723 retail premises across England and Wales. By the end of the year, there were 507,810 retail properties in operation, with most regions recording growth.

The figures suggest that while parts of the retail sector are still contracting, others are beginning to find a new balance after the structural changes accelerated by the pandemic and the rapid growth of online shopping.

For the British Heart Foundation, however, the immediate priority appears to be protecting long-term fundraising income, even if that means a significantly smaller presence on the high street.

charity shopsengland and waleshigh streetretail sectorbritish heart foundation
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Brij-Sunita-Agrawal
News

Indian American couple donates $5.5m to Houston hospital

us-uk-clash
News

US and UK clash over 'two-tier policing' after Nowak murder

india-cockroach-janta-party
News

Cockroach Janta Party plans Delhi protest against education minister

andy-burnham-starmer
News

Burnham says he would challenge Starmer in any Labour leadership race

More For You

UK houses

House prices fell 0.1 per cent month-on-month in May, matching the decline recorded in April, Halifax said.

iStock

UK house prices post third straight monthly fall in May

UK HOUSE prices fell unexpectedly in May, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday, adding to signs of a slowdown in the housing market as higher borrowing costs and uncertainty linked to the Iran war weighed on demand.

House prices fell 0.1 per cent month-on-month in May, matching the decline recorded in April, Halifax said. It marked the third consecutive monthly fall. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 per cent rise.

Keep ReadingShow less