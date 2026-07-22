Ann Widdecombe was struck 21 times with hammer, court told

FORMER minister Ann Widdecombe was struck on the head 21 times with a hammer while eating lunch at her home earlier this month, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday.

Widdecombe, 78, died after she was attacked at her home in rural southwest England on July 8. She was found dead the following day. A prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, her killing shocked British politics and renewed concerns about the security of politicians. Two serving British members of parliament have been killed since 2016.

Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old white British national from Rotherham in northern England, more than 250 miles (402 km) from Widdecombe's home, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with her murder.

Kerry, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, was not asked to enter a plea.

At a later hearing at the Old Bailey, Kerry was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in October.

Police have said they believe Widdecombe was targeted, although the motive remains under investigation. Prosecutors said an investigation into possible terrorism offences was ongoing.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik said a camera inside Widdecombe's home had captured the attack.

Widdecombe had been due to be interviewed live on television from her home on July 8 but did not appear, Malik told the court. The following day, her personal assistant asked her gardener to check on her, and he found Widdecombe on the kitchen floor.

Malik told the court that the recovered footage showed Kerry entering Widdecombe's home while she was eating lunch and asking: "Don't suppose you have bank cards and ID?"

Kerry, who was wearing black gloves and holding a hammer by his side so it was hidden from Widdecombe's view, then struck her 21 times, Malik said.

He added that Kerry tipped Widdecombe out of her chair onto the floor before taking her wallet and leaving. He was in the property for about two minutes.

Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views. She served as a junior minister in Conservative prime minister John Major's government between 1992 and 1997 and later became Reform UK's immigration and justice spokesperson.

After leaving parliament in 2010, she appeared in a number of reality television programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing.