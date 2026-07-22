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Anas Sarwar set to join Burnham government as minister

When Burnham became prime minister on Monday, Sarwar praised his "bold Labour vision". Burnham named his cabinet later that day, with further ministerial appointments expected.

Anas Sarwar

Sarwar is expected to become a business minister.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 22, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to step down to join Andy Burnham's government as a minister, a move that would also see him leave the Scottish Parliament and take a seat in the House of Lords.

Sarwar, who has led Scottish Labour since 2021, is expected to become a business minister, the BBC reported. He attended the event in London last Friday when Burnham became Labour Party leader.

His departure is expected to trigger a leadership contest in Scottish Labour. Deputy leader Jackie Baillie is expected to take charge temporarily. As Sarwar was elected to Holyrood through the regional list, there will be no by-election for his seat. Rules introduced last year also prevent politicians from serving at both Westminster and Holyrood at the same time.

Scottish Labour won 17 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament election in May. After the defeat, Sarwar said he intended to remain leader. In May, when asked if he would accept a seat in the House of Lords, he said: "No. I'm focused on being first minister of this great country."

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He added: "My only commitment, my only focus, is serving my constituents in Glasgow and serving the great people of this country, if I get the honour of being first minister."

Following Keir Starmer's resignation in June, Sarwar also said: "That is my intention. I'm hungry for the fight ahead and I want to play my full part in making sure this country never ends up in the hands of Nigel Farage and Reform."

When Burnham became prime minister on Monday, Sarwar praised his "bold Labour vision". Burnham named his cabinet later that day, with further ministerial appointments expected.

BBC Scotland said many Scottish Labour politicians appeared to have been surprised by the reported move. One MSP called the decision "bizarre", while a senior Scottish Labour MP described it as "absolutely mad. I cannot begin to fathom the logic of it."

Scotland's first minister John Swinney wished Sarwar well in his "exciting new job" but criticised Burnham, saying: "It is a terrible look for Andy Burnham" and questioned appointing the leader who had overseen Scottish Labour's worst Holyrood election result to the House of Lords and the UK government.

Reform UK's Scotland deputy leader Thomas Kerr said voters would "rightly feel betrayed", while Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay said Sarwar had "gone from promising to scrap the House of Lords to taking a seat in it".

Former Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy said the move would be "good news" for Sarwar personally and "probably, on balance, strengthens the government", adding: "That will be difficult for him [Sarwar]. He will have to get up to speed very quickly but congratulations to him."

anas sarwarandy burnhamscottish labouruk politics
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