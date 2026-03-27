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Royal Challengers Bengaluru keeps 11 seats empty in tribute to fans lost during the first IPL victory parade

Franchise describes move as a symbol of an enduring bond with supporters

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A permanent tribute to supporters

X/ Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru honour 11 fans who died after last year’s celebrations
  • Eleven seats in P1 stand to remain permanently unoccupied
  • Franchise describes move as a symbol of an enduring bond with supporters

A gesture rooted in remembrance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced a permanent tribute to supporters who lost their lives following last year’s victory parade celebrations.

The franchise confirmed that 11 seats in the P1 stand will be left unoccupied, marking each of the fans who died. The move places remembrance at the centre of the team’s connection with its supporters.

Symbol of an enduring bond

RCB described the decision as a reflection of the lasting relationship between the team and its fan base. By keeping the seats empty, the franchise said the individuals would continue to be recognised as part of the RCB family.

The tribute is intended to serve as a visible and ongoing reminder during matches, ensuring their presence is acknowledged within the stadium environment.

ipl 2026fansroyal challengers bengaluru tributeipl victory paradercb

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