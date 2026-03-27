Royal Challengers Bengaluru keeps 11 seats empty in tribute to fans lost during the first IPL victory parade

Highlights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru honour 11 fans who died after last year’s celebrations

Eleven seats in P1 stand to remain permanently unoccupied

Franchise describes move as a symbol of an enduring bond with supporters

A gesture rooted in remembrance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced a permanent tribute to supporters who lost their lives following last year’s victory parade celebrations.

The franchise confirmed that 11 seats in the P1 stand will be left unoccupied, marking each of the fans who died. The move places remembrance at the centre of the team’s connection with its supporters.

Symbol of an enduring bond

RCB described the decision as a reflection of the lasting relationship between the team and its fan base. By keeping the seats empty, the franchise said the individuals would continue to be recognised as part of the RCB family.

The tribute is intended to serve as a visible and ongoing reminder during matches, ensuring their presence is acknowledged within the stadium environment.