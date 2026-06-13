Harry Styles breaks a Wembley record previously held by Coldplay and Taylor Swift

Highlights

Harry Styles has become the first artist to play 12 Wembley Stadium shows in a single year

The residency surpasses records previously held by Coldplay and Taylor Swift

Singer reflected on his The X Factor journey during the opening night

Wembley Arena was where One Direction was formed in 2010

The concerts form part of his Together Together world tour

Harry Styles has become the first artist to stage 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in a single year, breaking a record previously held by Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

The singer launched the first night of his Wembley residency on 12 June, marking the start of a run that underlines his status as one of Britain's biggest music stars. The milestone also provided an opportunity to reflect on the journey that began just metres away at Wembley Arena, where he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010.

Full-circle moment at Wembley

During the concert, Styles recalled arriving in London for the first time with his sister, who accompanied him to his The X Factor audition.

It was at Wembley Arena that he was later grouped with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan to form One Direction, launching a career that would take him from talent show contestant to global superstar.

Styles also thanked his mother, Anne, who signed him up for the programme when he was 16, telling the crowd he would not be where he is today without her support.

Fans turn stadium into a celebration

Around 80,000 fans packed Wembley for the opening night, many arriving in colourful outfits inspired by Styles' latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The concert placed a strong emphasis on audience interaction, with the singer regularly stopping to read fan signs and engage with the crowd. One of the lighter moments came when he answered a fan's question about his favourite type of egg, revealing a preference for fried eggs, closely followed by scrambled.

The stage design also helped create a more intimate atmosphere. Three interconnected catwalks extended into the audience, allowing Styles to move throughout the stadium and interact closely with fans.

New touring model and evolving live show

The Wembley dates are part of the Together Together tour, which adopts a residency format rather than the traditional city-to-city schedule used by most major artists.

Styles has said the approach allows for larger productions while reducing travel demands on his band and crew, many of whom have families.

The setlist drew from all four of his solo albums, including hits such as Golden, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, Sign of the Times and As It Was. Newer material from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. also featured prominently, with the live arrangements adding greater energy and scale to the songs.

As the first night came to a close, Styles thanked both his crew and the audience, praising the sense of community created inside the stadium. It was a fitting start to a residency that has already secured its place in Wembley history.