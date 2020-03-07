Rashami Desai to be the new lead on Naagin 4?

There is no doubt that Rashami Desai is one of the most popular actresses working in the Indian television space, but after her successful sting on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which concluded a couple of weeks ago, her popularity has just skyrocketed.

Rashami has suddenly become one of the most-sought-after female actors on the small screen once again. Ever since she came out of the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss, she has been flooded with offers.

However, the actress is choosing her projects wisely. If rumours are to be believed, she has been approached to play the new female lead on Colors’ successful supernatural revenge drama, Naagin 4. Buzz has it that Rashami will replace Jasmin Bhasin, her previous co-star from the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Some media outlets report that Desai is expected to make her entry on the popular show soon.

When Jasmin Bhasin was asked about her exit from Naagin 4, she said, “I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it was not me but Brinda (Nia Sharma).”

Rashami Desai enjoys a massive fan following. Her entry in Naagin 4 will definitely boost the show’s rating on TRP charts. Looks like the makers have made the right move by roping in her for a crucial character.