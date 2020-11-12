Rani Mukerji-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to arrive in theatres on Christmas?

By: Mohnish Singh







When several production houses were busy releasing their films directly on streaming media platforms in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Yash Raj Films was one of those few banners that chose to hold the release of their films and waited for theatres to resume operations.

Now, with theatres across India finally opening their doors to the audience, reports suggest that YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra is contemplating a Christmas release for his much-awaited production offering Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film, which wrapped up its shoot a couple of weeks ago, features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in lead roles.

A source close to the development informed an Indian publication, “With theatres expected to be up and running, filmmakers have begun zeroing in on release windows for their movies. Considering Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a light-hearted con-caper, the makers feel it would be an ideal festival outing. The Christmas window is empty after the team of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 decided to push its release to 2021. However, the talks are at a nascent stage. They will arrive at a decision in the coming week.”







As the title aptly suggests, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli which saw Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji fronting the lead cast. The con-caper was a huge money-spinner upon its release some 15 years ago. Its music is popular among the masses even today. The sequel has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who will be making his directorial debut with it.

An official announcement regarding the release date of the film is highly awaited.











