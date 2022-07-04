Website Logo
  • Monday, July 04, 2022
Rajinikanth reviews Rocketry and calls it ‘a must-watch film’; Madhavan says, ‘I don’t know what to say’

Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for his starring roles in Alaipayuthey and Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

Rajinikanth and R Madhavan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday praised R Madhavan on his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film he said must be shown to the youth of the country.

Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, Rocketry was released in theatres on July 1.

Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for his starring roles in Alaipayuthey and Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

“The film Rocketry is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors.

“He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan’s sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie,” Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

Later in the day, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise.

“I don’t know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team,” the actor said in Tamil.

“I really don’t know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. It’s people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect to you,” he further said in the clip.

