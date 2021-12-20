Website Logo
  • Monday, December 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 477,554
Total Cases 34,746,838
Today's Fatalities 132
Today's Cases 6,563
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 477,554
Total Cases 34,746,838
Today's Fatalities 132
Today's Cases 6,563

Entertainment

Raj Kundra: Never been involved in production, distribution of pornography

Raj Kundra (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a statement issued on a social media platform, Kundra said the entire episode was nothing but a “witch hunt”.   

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year and later granted bail, on Monday claimed he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life.

The businessman, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, also said has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued “media trial”.

The Supreme Court last week granted protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

Shilpa Shetty poses for a picture with her husband Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

In July this year, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.

On Monday, Kundra stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

Kundra said, unfortunately, he has already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and that his family and he have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating his human and constitutional rights at different levels.

“The trolling, negativity, and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he said.

Kundra said he believes it is every person’s inalienable right to live with dignity and he requests the same. The businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed.

The HC also rejected his anticipatory bail application on November 25. The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused.

Kundra’s lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to content creation, publication, or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Probe agency summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
INTERVIEWS
“My experience working on The Resident has been nothing short of a dream,” says actress…
Entertainment
Tusshar Kapoor to reveal his journey to fatherhood in upcoming book Bachelor Dad
Entertainment
Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra: The Matrix Resurrections is led by formidable female characters
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli to present Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Entertainment
Aranyak 2 in the works, confirms Sidharth Roy Kapur
INTERVIEWS
“Freddy is a new-age romantic thriller,” says producer Jay Shewakramani
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick Jonas during The…
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Tough to get representation right when closeted gay actors fear getting…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Probe agency summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak…
“My experience working on The Resident has been nothing short…
Raj Kundra: Never been involved in production, distribution of pornography
Yasir Shah accused of helping friend abduct, molest and threaten…
Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches
Mastercard Strive UK: Supporting ethnic minority business owners to thrive
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE