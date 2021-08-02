Website Logo
  Monday, August 02, 2021
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty on husband Raj Kundra’s case: Please let the law take its course

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in India in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films. The actress had not given any statement about it, but finally, she has opened up about the whole scenario.

Shilpa posted her statement on Twitter which reads, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.”

It further read, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. She will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

