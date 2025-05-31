Skip to content
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke condemns Netanyahu and Hamas in statement on Gaza war

Yorke, known for keeping a low profile on political issues

Thom Yorke

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke condemns Netanyahu and Hamas in statement on Gaza war

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 31, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has spoken out about the war in Gaza for the first time, criticising both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas. In a detailed Instagram post published on Friday, Yorke also addressed the emotional toll of being pressured to comment on the conflict, which he said had impacted his mental health.

Yorke, known for keeping a low profile on political issues, said he had remained silent until now out of respect for victims of the ongoing war. However, he acknowledged that his lack of public comment had led some to interpret his silence as complicity.

“For those who need to know… let me fill in the blanks,” he wrote, explaining his previous reluctance to speak out. He described how he had struggled after an incident at a Radiohead concert in Melbourne last year, where he was heckled by a pro-Palestinian audience member urging him to condemn “the Israeli genocide in Gaza”.

“I remained in shock that my supposed silence was somehow being taken as complicity,” Yorke said. “That silence… has allowed other opportunistic groups to use intimidation and defamation to fill in the blanks, and I regret giving them this chance.”

In his statement, Yorke condemned both sides of the conflict. He referred to Netanyahu and his government as “a crew of extremists”, stating: “This ultranationalist administration has hidden itself behind a terrified and grieving people… to further their ultranationalist agenda with terrible consequences.”

Yorke has previously criticised Netanyahu. In 2017, when Radiohead performed in Tel Aviv despite calls to cancel the show from pro-Palestinian advocates, Yorke defended the band’s decision but also spoke out against the Israeli government.

Turning to Hamas, Yorke criticised the group’s actions on 7 October 2023, when it launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed around 1,200 people and led to over 200 hostages being taken. He questioned why more hostages have not been released and said, “Hamas chooses to hide behind the suffering of its people in an equally cynical fashion for their own purposes.”

He also criticised the tone of some Free Palestine demonstrations, writing: “The unquestioning Free Palestine refrain… does not answer the simple question of why the hostages have still not all been returned. For what possible reason?”

The statement comes amid a wider debate in the arts community over the role of artists in political discourse. Yorke’s bandmate Johnny Greenwood, who is married to an Israeli and collaborates with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa, has faced calls to boycott Israel. Greenwood and Tassa recently cancelled UK concerts due to safety concerns following backlash over their association with Israel. In a joint statement, the duo rejected “censorship” and said artists should not be punished for their government’s actions.

Yorke acknowledged that his statement might not satisfy everyone. “I am sure that to this point, what I’ve written here will in no way satisfy those who choose to target myself or those I work with,” he said.

Reaction to the post was divided. While some fans welcomed the clarity, others criticised the perceived neutrality of his stance. One commenter called it “the most centrist thing I’ve read, and that’s not a compliment.”

Yorke’s statement reflects the increasing pressure on high-profile artists to take definitive positions on global issues, particularly the Israel-Gaza conflict. His remarks highlight the tension between public expectations and personal conscience, as well as the difficulties artists face navigating complex political landscapes.

