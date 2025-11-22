Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Radiohead return to the stage with packed London concert at the O2 Arena

The one-night performance drew thousands of fans and marked the band’s first major London show in years.

Radiohead

British band Radiohead performs during a summer 2018 North American tour in support of the band's latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, at the United Center on July 6, 2018 in Chicago

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Fans waited years for this Radiohead London concert
  • Thom Yorke joked, smiled, even danced, rare to see
  • No new album, no announcement, just the music
  • O2 Arena crowd looked stunned and grateful

The Radiohead London concert at the O2 Arena finally happened on Friday night. The last time the band played a UK show feels distant now, and the gap had grown in the build-up. People started arriving hours before doors opened. Some carried old tour merchandise, others looked like they had grown up and moved on with life, but still came back for this.

Radiohead British band Radiohead performs during a summer 2018 North American tour in support of the band's latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, at the United Center on July 6, 2018 in Chicago Getty Images


Why the Radiohead London concert mattered

They opened with Planet Telex and moved straight into 2+2=5. The shift sent the crowd soaring. Yorke did not say much. A quiet “cheers” here and there. It suited the tone. The show felt like the music was the point, not the spectacle. Some songs sounded almost untouched from their record versions. Others felt looser.


The setlist pulled from every era

Fans got the big ones: No Surprises, Fake Plastic Trees, Everything in Its Right Place, Karma Police. When Weird Fishes/Arpeggi started, the room shifted. People stopped filming and actually listened. There were also tracks that have not been fixtures in recent sets. That kept things unpredictable.


What comes after this Radiohead London concert?

No announcement. No hint of new music. Nothing about future dates. They finished with Karma Police, let the crowd sing the last lines, and walked off. Fans leaving the arena looked satisfied, not thrilled in a flashy way, but quietly relieved that the band were still here and still playing with care. One person walking to the tube said, “Worth the wait. Even if it goes nowhere.”

o2 arenalondon concertsold out showscomebackradiohead

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Bollywood On Screen Kiss scenes

Bollywood On Screen Kiss Evolution

Pucker Up, Bollywood: A Century of Kisses That Shook the Screen

In a conservative film industry where flowers brushing, coy glances and subtle metaphors once stood in for romantic intimacy, the Bollywood kiss has had a slow but passionate evolution across the decades. From onscreen smooches being banned to the floodgates finally opening, kissing in Hindi cinema has resulted in many memorable moments, including awkwardness when watching with elders in the family. As the world puckers up for the forthcoming Christmas and holiday season, Eastern Eye looks back at some attention grabbing kisses that pushed boundaries, broke taboos, and sparked a media frenzy.

Bollywood On Screen Kiss scenes Bollywood On Screen Kiss Evolution Bollywood On Screen Kiss Evolution

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us