Raashii Khanna on teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Rudra

By: Mohnish Singh

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which is an official adaptation of the successful British television series Luther, will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Headlined by superstar Ajay Devgn, Disney+ Hotstar Specials’ Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has been creating waves even before the streaming show was officially announced. Helmed by ace filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, the nail-biting crime thriller also features Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol in lead roles. Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra also play pivotal parts.

Spanning across six episodes, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. It has been shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of the country’s most wanted.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer has been the intriguing chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna’s characters. Audiences have been wondering what is the relationship they share and how will their paths cross.

Raashii Khanna who is very excited to make her digital debut shared insight on the relationship her character shares with Rudra and working with Ajay Devgn, she shares, “To be honest, I was nervous at first to work with him. But when I met him, I realized how down-to-earth he is. It’s very easy to have a conversation with him. And whatever little that I have pulled off playing this character is all thanks to him and my director. Ajay sir was very supportive and made me feel very comfortable. I wouldn’t have been able to pull off certain scenes if it wasn’t for his support, especially my introduction. He obviously is very experienced and I learned a lot from him in terms of camera angles, playing out certain emotions, playing it natural and the list is very long!”

A remake of the successful British series Luther, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop’s journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Ajay Devgn’s digital debut with crime thriller drama Rudra: The Edge of Darkness from 4th March 2022 onwards.

