  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Ajay Devgn’s streaming show Rudra to start rolling on July 21

Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

It is not a secret anymore that Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is set to join the digital bandwagon by making his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s much-talked-about streaming show Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, which is the official adaptation of the successful BBC series Luther starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson in principal roles.

The latest update on the forthcoming project suggests that the makers are set to begin production next month in July. Applause Entertainment is bankrolling the high-profile streaming show in association with BBC Studios India.

A leading Indian publication reports that Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness will hit the shooting floor on July 21, 2021, and will be shot across several locations in Mumbai. The team is looking at wrapping up the entire show over the course of two months.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Rudra also features popular South Indian actress Raashi Khanna, who has been roped in to play a pivotal part. Reportedly, she essays the same role which Ruth Wilson played in the British crime-psychological series.

Before Rudra, Khanna will be seen in a quirky drama thriller series set at Amazon Prime Video. The actress is set to make her Hindi digital debut with the series, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Raj and DK are calling the shots.

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness will be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, who has previously helmed Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012) and Ventilator (2016). The series is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

