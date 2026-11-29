Highlights

One in 11 children has no book of their own, rising to one in seven among disadvantaged youngsters.

More than 800,000 children aged 10-11 will receive Katherine Rundell's Impossible Creatures.



The Queen urged adults to donate books, volunteer and encourage children to read.

QUEEN CAMILLA has urged parents, teachers and communities to help tackle a reading crisis among children, warning that thousands are missing out on the benefits of books because they do not own one.

In her first open letter of this kind since her coronation, the Queen described the findings of a new National Literacy Trust (NLT) survey as deeply saddening, with almost one in 11 children and young people lacking a book of their own. The figure rises to one in seven among children from disadvantaged communities.

Camilla, a longstanding champion of literacy, issued the appeal on Saturday (28), calling on adults to help ensure reading is accessible to every child. She said the lack of access to books deprived young people not only of the pleasure of stories but also of opportunities that a lifelong love of reading could bring.

More than 800,000 children to receive book

The Queen's Christmas Present initiative will see more than 800,000 children aged 10-11 across the UK receive a copy of Katherine Rundell's novel Impossible Creatures. The scheme covers Year 6 pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, P6 pupils in Scotland and home-educated children of the equivalent age.

Each copy includes a personal message from Camilla and a specially designed royal stamp. The initiative was developed with support from publishers, literacy experts and other supporters as part of efforts to encourage children to read for pleasure.

In her letter, Camilla said: “Recent research shows that almost one in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own. This rises to one in seven children from disadvantaged communities.”

She added that the consequences of poor literacy could extend into adulthood, affecting confidence, wellbeing and everyday opportunities.

“This is a story in which we can all play a part, as parents, grandparents, teachers and caregivers, or just as members of our local communities,” she wrote, encouraging people to volunteer at libraries, donate books or read to children.

Queen recalls her own childhood reading experiences

Camilla also reflected on how reading shaped her own childhood, recalling how her father, Bruce Shand, read to her and her siblings every night.

“My parents were great readers. They read to me. My father read to us every night,” she said in a video conversation with author Rundell and former children's laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

She recalled being introduced to adventure stories, including The Adventures of Brigadier Gerard, as well as classics such as Treasure Island and The Swiss Family Robinson.

“There are far too many children out there who don't have access to books. And I think it's so important to get the books to them so they're going to be able to have the same enjoyment that we all get,” she said.

The Queen, who is patron of the National Literacy Trust and founded The Queen's Reading Room, said the gift was intended to help children discover the pleasure of reading and open up new possibilities.

The appeal comes as the government prepares to introduce a reading check for Year 8 pupils, aged 12-13, to assess their reading fluency. The measure follows concerns about literacy levels and their links to educational attainment and future employment prospects.

The NLT said the Queen's initiative was a significant contribution to efforts to improve literacy and help young people.