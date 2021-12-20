Website Logo
  Monday, December 20, 2021
Entertainment

Probe agency summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.       

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The actress plays a double role in the Tamil historical drama, which marks her fourth collaboration with Ratnam after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010).

About reuniting with the acclaimed filmmaker, the actress had earlier said in an interview, “It is definitely an experience I am looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I’ve had the honour, privilege, and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It is an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance.”

Ponniyin Selvan also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Nasser in important characters. The first part of the film releases in 2022.

In addition to Ponniyin Selvan, she also headlines an Indo-American project The Letter, Isheeta Ganguly. The film is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s compilation of three novellas Three Women. It will be her second book-to-film adaptation right after Ponniyin Selvan, which is also based on a book of the same name.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Mastercard Strive UK: Supporting ethnic minority business owners to thrive
