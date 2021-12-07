Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The Letter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Variety)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently finished filming for the first part of Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan, has reportedly signed on to star in an Indo-American film. Titled The Letter, the film is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s compilation of three novellas Three Women. Fusion singer and theatre writer-director Isheeta Ganguly is set to direct.

Confirming the news, Ganguly told an Indian publication, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film The Letter as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. I am really glad that Aishwarya loved the script and agreed to be a part of my directorial debut.”

Ganguly had planned the film in Hindi but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan suggested she make it in English instead. “Aishwarya and I were in discussion before the pandemic happened. I was originally looking to make it as a Hindi film. When she read the script, she felt that the film would fly in English given the urban American sensibilities of the story. It was her conviction that I decided to make it into an Indo-American film,” Ganguly revealed.

The Letter will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second book-to-film adaptation right after Ponniyin Selvan, which is also based on a book of the same name. The Mani Ratman directorial also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Nasser to name a few. The first part of the film releases in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi about to wrap up the final schedule of Yudhra
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath turns 3
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi clocks 25 years in Bollywood
Entertainment
Vinay Pathak-starrer Bhagwan Bharose to release in 2022
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon kick-start the night schedule for Shehzada with a…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone reaches Hyderabad to start filming Nag Ashwin’s Project K
Entertainment
Tadap, starring debutant Ahan Shetty, opens well in India
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with an Amazon Prime show
Entertainment
Amazon Original Mirzapur 2 wins top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif to begin filming Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The…
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
‘Ashamed’: Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
Indian real estate demand leaning towards branded developers: Lodha
Pakistan students work magic to transform campus into Hogwarts
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE