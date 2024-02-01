Website Logo
Priyanka-Nick ‘forced to move out’ of LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have moved out of their Los Angeles home and filed a legal case against its seller.

The couple paid a whopping amount of money in 2019 for their California mansion. They purchased the property right their big wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. It boasted several high-end features, including seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym, and a billiards room. However, the couple started to face issues with the luxurious property soon after buying it.

According to a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mold contamination and related issues.”

“At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck,” the complaint stated.

“This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck,” it continued. It also claimed that the problems made their house “virtually unliveable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.”

“This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded,” the lawsuit added.

The report further claimed the lawsuit states that the waterproofing issues “will exceed” $1.5 million, whereas “general damages” are likely to go as high as $2.5 million. Therefore, Priyanka and Nick are seeking “consequential damages.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The couple also have a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Eastern Eye

