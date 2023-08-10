Website Logo
  Thursday, August 10, 2023
Prithvi Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score

Indian batter scores 244 for Northamptonshire in English county One-Day Cup match

Prithvi Shaw (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S Prithvi Shaw struck the sixth highest individual one-day score on Wednesday (9) when he blasted an extraordinary 244 for Northamptonshire in their English county One-Day Cup match at home to Somerset.

The 23-year-old, opening the batting, faced just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes as Northamptonshire piled up 415-8 en route to an 87-run win at Wantage Road.

Shaw’s innings was the sixth highest individual score in any limited overs match, with only Ali Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 a higher solo total in an English county match of this kind.

Long tipped for batting stardom after making a mammoth 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old during a school match, the right-hander’s first hundred runs Wednesday came off 81 balls with Shaw facing a mere 48 balls for his second hundred.

Shaw, who made a century on Test debut for India as an 18-year-old, comfortably surpassed Northamptonshire’s previous highest limited-overs individual record score of 172 not out by former England batsman Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match back in 1983.

“We were not prepared for this,” said a post on Northamptonshire’s Twitter feed.

“Prithvi Shaw has another List A double century! There are no words for how good this innings has been.”

Shaw was eventually dismissed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off seamer Danny Lamb.

This was the second time Shaw had made a double century in a domestic one-day match, following his unbeaten 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021.

Shaw has so far represented India in 12 matches across all three international formats – Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches – with the last of those appearances coming two years ago.

Highest individual scores in one-day games:

277 – Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022

268 – Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002

264 – Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 – D’Arcy Short, Western Australia v Queensland, 2018

248 – Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013

244 – Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire v Somerset, 2023

(AFP)

