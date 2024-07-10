Top five moments of James Anderson’s career as he plays his final Test

James Anderson’s remarkable 21-year Test career will conclude this week as he steps onto the field for the series opener against the West Indies at Lord’s.

In his final Test match, Anderson was brought straight into the action against the West Indies on Wednesday at Lord’s after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field.

Here are five standout moments from Anderson’s previous 187 Tests, in which he has taken 700 wickets.

First of many

Anderson’s first Test wicket came during his debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in May 2003.

As a 20-year-old, he bowled a delivery that clipped the top of Mark Vermeulen’s off stump.

Ashes double-strike

An Ashes win against Australia is a significant achievement for England cricketers, especially when it happens in Australia.

Since World War II, England has won five Ashes series in Australia. One notable series was in 2010/11. After drawing the first Test in Brisbane, England won the second Test in Adelaide.

Anderson contributed significantly by having Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke edge to Graeme Swann at second slip.

England won that match by an innings and 71 runs and the series 3-1, with Anderson taking 24 wickets across the five Tests.

Triumph over Tendulkar

Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket’s greatest batsmen, is a significant achievement, especially in India.

Anderson achieved this in December 2012 on a spinners’ pitch at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

He found the outside edge of Tendulkar’s bat, and wicketkeeper Matt Prior took a good low catch to complete the dismissal.

This was one of many contributions Anderson made to England’s 2-1 series win, the last time a visiting team won a Test series in India.

Clarke cleaned up for a duck

In July 2013 at Trent Bridge, Anderson bowled a delivery that took the top of the off stump, dismissing Australian captain Michael Clarke for a duck.

Anderson took 10 wickets in the match, leading England to a thrilling win and helping them retain the Ashes.

Shami strike lets Cook go out on a high

Anderson had a close friendship with Alastair Cook, evident when Cook played his final Test against India at The Oval in 2018.

Cook scored a century in the second innings, and Anderson became the most successful fast bowler in Test history by overtaking Glenn McGrath.

Anderson achieved this by bowling Mohammed Shami for his 564th Test wicket, sealing a 4-1 series win for England.

